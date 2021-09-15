Robert Snodgrass sends message after making West Brom comeback

Robert Snodgrass has sent out a message on his Instagram page after making his long awaited return from injury recently.

The Scottish midfielder previously spent the best part of six months on the sidelines after undergoing back surgery and will now be looking to make up for lost time after being brought on as a substitute by Valerien Ismael with just over 15 minutes left to play in the game against Derby County last night.

Now aged 34, the former Leeds United man will undoubtedly be looking to make an impact in the Midlands as he aims to become a key part of the new manager’s plans moving forwards at the Hawthorns as the Baggies target an instant return to the Premier League.

And it didn’t take Snodgrass long to take to social media to air his views after making his return to the fold, as he stated the following:

Now more likely to operate as more of a centre midfielder than at his previous favoured position of right wing, Snodgrass will certainly have to work hard in order to get up to speed with the way Ismael likes his side to play.

The high pressing style that the Baggies have implemented this season does take a bit of getting used to and for that reason it appears likely that the veteran Scot is going to be used as more of an option from the bench for the time being.

Since joining the club from West Ham back in January of this year, Snodgrass has only made 10 appearances for the Midlands outfit so far and will be looking to add to that total as time goes on.

A good set piece taker, the midfielder will certainly add another string to West Brom’s bow if he can stay fit for the rest of the campaign under his new boss.