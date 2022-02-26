Robert Snodgrass reveals key influence behind Luton Town move

Luton Town confirmed the signing of free agent Robert Snodgrass yesterday afternoon, via the club website.

The 34-year-old, who departed West Brom on Deadline Day, arrives at Kenilworth Road with a wealth of Championship and higher-level experience.

Snodgrass also has experience of playing apart within a side who has gone on to secure promotion to the Premier League, when he helped Hull City to the Premier League during the 2105/16 campaign.

The experienced and versatile new signing was unable to pave his way towards regular football under Valerien Ismael at The Hawthorns, playing just six times during the first half of the campaign.

Speaking to Luton Today about his move to the Bedfordshire club, Snodgrass said: “I had a few options. The defining factor was the manager – it was all down to Nathan Jones.

“He went above and beyond to try and get me through the door, which is always nice and especially at this stage of my career.

“For him to show how much he wanted me in and be part of what he is building here, that was the crucial factor for me. He sat me down and he clearly knows his stuff on you, and he’s bringing you towards a group of lads who are doing really well.”

The verdict

Whether he will be immediately deemed match fit remains to be seen, but this does appear to be a real coup by the side currently chasing down a play-off spot.

With a relatively young squad at Kenilworth Road, the arrival of Snodgrass adds the experience that is required when at the crunch end of a campaign.

Jones tends to make a big impression on new recruits at Luton, with Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall recently speaking to The Times about the amount of research gone the 48-year-old had done on him before his Kenilworth Road arrival.

The fact that Snodgrass had several options, and it was Luton that came out on top, speaks volumes about the project going on at the club.