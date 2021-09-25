Robert Snodgrass reacts to West Brom man’s performance in win over QPR

West Brom winger Robert Snodgrass has paid tribute to striker Karlan Grant, after his brace saw the Baggies come from behind to beat QPR 2-1 on Friday night.

Trailing to Andre Gray’s strike in the first minute of the match, it was Grant who pulled West Brom level half an hour into the second half, when QPR ‘keeper Seny Dieng fumbled his effort into the back of the net.

Then, with just two minutes of normal time remaining, Grant latched onto Callum Robinson’s through ball, before firing beyond Dieng and into the bottom corner to seal all three points for West Brom.

Love the EFL? Want to share your opinions about your club? Get involved by subscribing to FLW TV on Youtube HERE!

That victory ends a run of three straight draws for Valerien Ismael’s side, and sends them back to the top of the Championship, still unbeaten in nine league games this season.

Perhaps not surprisingly therefore, Snodgrass was clearly keen to praise his teammate as he took to social media to react to that West Brom win.

Posting a picture of Grant celebrating his goal on his Instagram story, the Baggies man simply added the caption “Yes Karlan Grant”.

Have West Brom ever been involved in these 18 scenarios?

1 of 18 Have West Brom won the Championship title during their history? Yes No

That was then accompanied by a hand clapping emoji, following that crucial impact made by the attacker to claim all three points.

The Verdict

You do wonder whether that win could prove to be something of a turning point in Grant’s West Brom career.

Having spent big money to sign him from Huddersfield last summer, Grant was never really able to make an impact in the Premier League for West Brom last season.

However, having got that game changing brace on Friday, the Baggies may now be hoping that Grant can be the man to fire them straight back to the top-flight this time around.

Indeed, having taken that match-winning goal so well against QPR, you do feel as though Grant himself may now have the confidence to make that sort of impact for the Baggies, making him one to watch from now on.