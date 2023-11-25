Highlights Wales boss Robert Page encourages players to seek regular first-team football ahead of Euro 2024 play-off games.

Lack of game time prevented certain players from starting in Wales' game against Turkey.

Kieffer Moore could be a target for Millwall and Cardiff City in January due to his limited playing time at Bournemouth.

Wales boss Robert Page has said that he will encourage some of his players to move in January to gain regular first-team football ahead of Wales' crucial Euro 2024 play-off games in March.

The likes of Kieffer Moore, David Brooks and Chris Mepham started for Wales against Armenia, but Page admitted to BBC Sport that their lack of game time meant he felt unable to start them three days later for their game against Turkey.

Striker Kieffer Moore was the subject of summer interest from Millwall and Cardiff City and Page's comments could spell good news for the pair if they're interested in Moore again in January.

According to Southwark News, Millwall were linked with a deadline day swoop for Moore, while Wales Online reported in July that Cardiff were considering a move for the Welsh international.

In recent days, Cardiff boss Erol Bulut admitted that Moore is a player he wanted to sign in the summer. According to Wales Online, Bulut told Turkish TV channel TRT Spor, "Kieffer Moore was a player I wanted to buy or loan at the start of the season and greatly admired.

"We need to pay special attention to the crosses today. He's tall and has very good feet."

With this in mind, it would be no surprise to see Cardiff go back in for their former player who has found game time hard to come by on the south coast with Bournemouth.

What did Robert Page say about Kieffer Moore?

After Wales' 1-1 draw with Turkey meant they'd face a play-off against Finland in March, Page told BBC Sport, "We have to be on the front foot with it, we need to take every advantage into these games in March.

"If that means we have to try and influence some of the players to go and play and get minutes then we'll be having those conversations.

"We have to be selfish, we have to think of ourselves in this as well and get the players playing as many games as they can.

"We need to get all of us [coaches] in the room and have a plan, go through the squad - the potential squad - who needs to get out playing games, who needs more minutes, and we'll try to determine how healthy the bodies are coming into camp in March."

How much game time has Kieffer Moore had at AFC Bournemouth this season?

Moore is yet to make a Premier League start for Bournemouth this season and has seen his game limited to a handful of substitute league appearances and a few appearances in the League Cup.

At this stage in his career, the 31-year-old will want to be playing regular football, and he obviously isn't going to get that anytime soon under Andoni Iraola. If Wales were to qualify for Euro 2024, Moore would need to play regular football to stake a claim for a place in Wales' starting XI.

Given Page's recent comments, it would be a shock if Moore didn't depart the Vitality Stadium in January. Millwall and Cardiff may just be keeping a close eye on the situation.