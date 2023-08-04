Highlights Paul Warne's Rotherham side is expected to be a strong contender for promotion from League One this season

Wigan Athletic, despite their off-field issues and relegation from the Championship, still poses a threat with James McClean picked out as their danger man

FLW's Derby fan pundit is predicting a 1-0 win for the hosts

Derby County kick off their League One promotion push against Wigan Athletic at Pride Park on Saturday.

Paul Warne's side are being tipped as one of the favourites to win promotion from the third tier in 2023/24 - in what looks a wide open field.

Warne has won promotion from League One in all three of his previous full seasons in the division and some shrewd additions this summer, coupled with a full pre-season at Pride Park, means that many fancy him making that four in four with the Rams this term.

They kick off their season against Wigan on Saturday and will be hoping to make a winning start against a side that were relegated from the Championship last term and are starting on minus eight points due to an EFL punishment related to issues with their former ownership.

The failure of the prior regime to pay players has meant the Latics have been forced to allow some key men to leave but one that remains at the DW Stadium is James McClean.

Derby v Wigan: Latics danger man

The 34-year-old won Wigan's player of the season award in 2022/23 - having scored three goals and provided eight assists - and is often someone that proves a point of frustration for opposition supporters.

It seems the new season is no different as FLW's Derby fan pundit Shaun Woodward has picked the 100-cap Republic of Ireland international as the Wigan player he is most concerned about ahead of Saturday's game.

"The Wigan player I fear the most is James McClean," he explained. "He always seems to have something to say and on his day can make opposition players focus on him rather than themselves. A Robbie Savage villain type."

Pressed for his prediction on how things would pan out at Pride Park, Woodward forecast a narrow victory for Warne's side.

"Opening day games are usually cagey," he said. "They’ll come to make it hard for us but I’m going for a nervy 1-0 win for us."

Paul Warne outline Derby's season aims

Speaking on BBC Radio Derby earlier this week, Warne outlined that promotion was the Rams' clear target but rejected suggestions that there was more pressure on at the East Midlands club than elsewhere.

He said: "We want automatic promotion, if we don't get automatic promotion, the next only acceptable is to go up in the play-offs and I understand that but I don't think there is a bigger demand, need or pressure here than there is at any other football club."

"There is pressure at every single football club," Warne added. "If I left here and went to manager Norwich City, the pressure would be the same to get them up. If I left here to manager Chesterfield - I love Paul Cook by the way don't sack him - the same pressure is there.

"There is pressure in every single football club, I don't believe the pressure is any greater I just think that the level of support here is phenomenal for a third league.

"You go anywhere else in the world, Germany, France, Italy, there is not a league three team that has 30,000 people come and watch them on a Tuesday night. That's the difference. The pressure isn't different, the expectation isn't different, it's just the volume that I think is different."