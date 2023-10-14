Highlights Former Birmingham City midfielder Robbie Savage warns new manager Wayne Rooney about Blues' demanding fanbase.

Birmingham have been at the bottom end of the Championship for much of the past 10 years - but the supporters will be expecting better times under their new ownership.

John Eustace's dismissal and Wayne Rooney's appointment have generated mixed reactions among Birmingham's supporters.

Former Birmingham City midfielder Robbie Savage has warned their new manager Wayne Rooney that Blues' fanbase is demanding, writing his column for the Daily Mirror.

The Championship side may have spent a decent chunk of the past 10 years battling at the bottom end of the second tier, but that doesn't seem to have altered expectations and expectations will be heightened following the club's takeover in the summer.

Under previous owners BSHL, it never looked as though they would manage to push for promotion to the Premier League, but with new owner Tom Wagner at the helm and a successful summer window under their belt, Birmingham will be expected to do well this season.

And so far, they have done very well, currently sitting in sixth place with John Eustace managing to guide the club to back-to-back victories before this international break.

Unfortunately for Eustace, that wasn't enough for him to keep his job, with Blues' board deciding this break was the right time to make a managerial switch.

With Eustace being such a popular figure, Rooney comes into this job with a lot of pressure on his shoulders despite the fact the Midlands outfit are well clear of the relegation zone at this point.

How have Birmingham City's supporters reacted to Wayne Rooney's appointment?

It's been a mixed bag on social media.

Many are unhappy about Eustace's sacking and aren't a fan of Rooney's appointment, purely for the reason that the former has been dismissed.

Others are confused about why the Manchester United legend has been appointed considering he didn't have the best time at DC United, enduring a pretty average 2023 campaign in the MLS.

But some are trusting the process and backing the new regime after they made a positive start to life at St Andrew's.

There is a lot of scepticism about this appointment though.

Weekly wages: Birmingham City's top-10 highest earners (Ranked)

What did Robbie Savage warn Wayne Rooney about at Birmingham City?

Savage had nice things to say about his former club, but he did warn Rooney that the fanbase will be expecting big things from him.

He wrote: "It's a fantastic club, where I enjoyed some of the best years of my career as a player, and if he (Rooney) gets it right, he will be a hero among the Bluenose legions.

"But it's also a demanding fanbase. Those supporters know their porridge from their oats, and Birmingham have been here before."

Should Birmingham City's supporters be expecting a lot from Wayne Rooney?

They should - because Blues' board clearly see Rooney as an upgrade on Eustace and the latter managed to guide the club into the promotion mix.

If the former Manchester United player can't keep them in or around the top six this term and/or get them promoted in the next two or three years, this appointment will have been a failure because they may as well as stuck with Eustace.

At the same time, there's a huge amount of competition for places in the play-offs.

Leeds United, Leicester City and Southampton should all be in the promotion mix considering the strength of their squads - and you would also back the likes of Coventry City, Middlesbrough and Sunderland to be in there along with Ipswich Town who have enjoyed a good start to the season.

So it's difficult to say how much Blues should be expecting of Rooney - but they shouldn't be down at the bottom end of the table come the end of the season considering the promising start they have made.