Robbie Savage sends passionate Derby County message amid off-pitch crisis

Derby’s struggles in the Championship this season have been well-documented, with the club being placed into administration and docked points so far this campaign.

It’s left them near the bottom of the table and facing an uncertain future, with no new owners yet in place and the club starting a relegation down to League One in the face – and now a former player in Robbie Savage has taken to Twitter to highlight their ongoing struggles.

Wayne Rooney has managed to rally his troops and has them playing some solid football, picking up some emphatic results. If it wasn’t for their deductions, they would even be near the top half of the table this season.

Instead, the Rams boss is having to deal with a battle against the drop – and with no new owners yet put in place, it means it is currently unclear just what lies ahead for the club both for the rest of this season and beyond.

Now, former Derby man Robbie Savage has taken to Twitter to deliver an impassioned message to the Pride Park faithful, telling them that he will do ‘everything he can’ to make people take notice of the current situation at the club and that he will ‘use all his platforms’ to do so.

To all derby fans I will do everything I can to highlight this terrible situation for you all , ive been speaking with club officials to gather all information I can ⚽️ when I have as much info as I can I will do everything I can on my platforms — Robbie Savage (@RobbieSavage8) January 18, 2022

Savage played for the club for three years between 2008 and 2011 and racked up over 100 appearances for Derby during his time there. He is long since retired but remains involved in football – and it now looks like his focus has turned to ensuring that the message of the Rams struggles is shared and that he will help in whatever way that he can.

The Verdict

Some people aren’t too keen on Robbie Savage but you have to give him credit for at least trying to play his part in sorting out what is a terrible situation for Derby and their fans.

The club have been well established in the Championship and have even spent a season in the Premier League but they’re now facing a future which could see them drop down to the third tier or, worst case scenario, cease to exist. There have been links to plenty of owners but none have come to fruition as of yet.

Wayne Rooney, the club and the fans will all be hoping that their fortunes change soon and that new ownership can be found. If any of the recent reports are true, then there is certainly interest in purchasing the side and it would help them massively if someone did.

They have the players to get results as they’ve proven this year – they just need to steady their off-field issues as quickly as they can.