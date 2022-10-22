Robbie Savage reacts as Birmingham City player claim made

Robbie Savage joked that Hannibal Mejbri must be a good player after the on-loan midfielder was compared to the former Birmingham City man.

Whilst things ended badly for Savage at St. Andrew’s with the way he left, the Welsh international was a key player during his time at the club when Blues were competing well in the Premier League.

Therefore, when reporter Tom Ross compared the playing style of summer signing Mejbri it was a big compliment to the 19-year-old, who has instantly become a fans favourite with the Birmingham faithful.

And, it prompted a reply from Savage, who took to Twitter to say that ‘He must be good, Tom’.

Despite starting the past three games, which brought seven points for Blues, Mejbri was named on the bench from the start as John Eustace’s side played Blackburn Rovers this afternoon.

He came on as a substitute but couldn’t help Blues get a result as they lost 2-1 at Blackburn Rovers, which saw the side drop to 14th in the Championship ahead of a game against QPR on Friday.

Only die-hard Birmingham City supporters will get at least 20/25 on this quiz

1 of 25 What year were the club founded? 1865 1875 1885 1895

The verdict

There’s no doubting that Mejbri has made an instant impact and in truth it shouldn’t come as too much of a surprise as he is a Manchester United player and has represented Tunisia 18 times.

So, this was seen as a real coup for Blues at the time and the early signs are positive.

Of course, he still has areas of his game that he needs to improve and Eustace is managing him carefully over what looks to be a good move for all parties at this stage.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.