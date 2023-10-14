Highlights Robbie Savage believes John Eustace was unfairly sacked by Birmingham City.

Blues are currently in the top six of the Championship table.

It remains to be seen whether Eustace will get back into management quickly - but he can afford to take some time off.

Former Wales international Robbie Savage believes Birmingham City's decision to sack John Eustace was extremely harsh, penning his thoughts for the Daily Mirror.

The Midlands club have made a good start to the season, with the club currently in the play-offs following back-to-back victories against Huddersfield Town and West Bromwich Albion.

Securing an emphatic win against Huddersfield, there were big expectations of Blues in front of the TV cameras against one of their biggest rivals.

And with this in mind, it would have been easy for them to collapse, but they secured another league victory against the Baggies after doing the double against them last term.

With those wins under their belt, they headed into this international break in great shape, but following speculation about his future, Eustace was dismissed on Monday and replaced by Wayne Rooney on Wednesday.

This managerial change raised a lot of eyebrows across the country, with many football fans puzzled at why they would sack a manager who has guided the club to sixth place.

Explaining their decision to relieve Eustace of his duties, the club said they wanted a new manager so they could implement a 'no fear' style of football, with owner Tom Wagner and his team attempting to put their stamp on the club following their takeover in the summer.

Some see this decision as the first big misstep of Wagner's tenure, although it remains to be seen whether this managerial change will work out for the best. Only time will tell.

Rooney may not have enjoyed the best time at DC United, but he was commended for his work at Derby County in their circumstances.

What did Robbie Savage say about John Eustace's Birmingham City sacking?

There have been plenty of debates regarding whether Rooney deserves the job or not - but one thing that most football supporters can agree on is the fact Eustace has been extremely unlucky in this situation.

Former Birmingham midfielder Savage is just one man who believes he didn't deserve to be dismissed.

He wrote: "Rooney is joining a club in a good position, which is down to his predecessor as manager, John Eustace, who was very harshly treated.

"Eustace did not deserve to be cast aside with the Blues in the top six, after leading them to 17th last season when he had virtually no money to spend and he achieved safety by surfing the loan market wisely."

Can John Eustace feel unlucky about his Birmingham City exit?

It was a very harsh decision for Birmingham to sack Eustace.

But if possible, he shouldn't take this to heart because new owners often want to put their own stamps on clubs.

Grant McCann was doing reasonably well at Hull City before Acun Ilicali came in and replaced him with Shota Arveladze.

Eustace may be able to lean on McCann and get some advice about his next steps, because the former won't want to rush back into management too quickly if he has been scarred by what has happened.

He can afford to take some time off - but he will want to get back into the game sooner rather than later.