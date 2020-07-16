Robbie Savage issues Sheffield United remark that is likely to wind-up Leeds and SWFC fans

Robbie Savage has claimed that Sheffield United are the biggest team in Yorkshire, something that will likely wind-up Sheffield Wednesday and Leeds United fans among others, as it appears to have done to LUTV’s Emma Louise Jones.

The Blades secured promotion to the Premier League after finishing second in the Championship last season, having leapfrogged Leeds late on in the 2018/19 campaign.

Their first season in the English top tier has been a huge success and Chris Wilder’s men are pushing for qualification for European football.

They certainly seem to have impressed Savage and, speaking in a video on Twitter, he heaped praise on Sheffield United for the impressive start they’ve made to life back in the top flight.

Are Sheffield Utd the greatest newly promoted side ever?

👀 What's been the difference in the two sides recently?

Savage labelled Wilder as “magnificent” and suggested his Blades side are the best newly-promoted side in the history of the Premier League.

He added: “In terms of the style of football, in terms of the way he’s gone about it. I would say that Sheffield United are, for me, the best promoted side we’ve seen in the Premier League, in the history of the Premier League.

“And what makes it even better is that they’re the biggest team in Yorkshire!”

Jones, who is a presenter for LUTV, was quick to provide a response to Savage’s claim, interjecting: “The biggest team in the Premier League in Yorkshire…for now!

“I’ll let you have that for now. You can’t deny Chris Wilder has done an incredible job.”

Leeds look as though they’re on course to join the Blades in the top flight next term and will likely be hoping to exact some revenge after Wilder’s men pipped them to promotion last term.

It’s been a less successful year for Yorkshire’s other Championship clubs, with Sheffield Wednesday having run hot then cold while both Barnsley and Huddersfield Town are battling relegation.

The Verdict

Savage is controversial figure and this latest claim is likely to prove just that, particularly among fans of the other Yorkshire clubs.

You have to give credit to the Blades after what has been a sensational first term in the Premier League but it’s a bold claim to call them the biggest team in Yorkshire.

Leeds and Wednesday fans, among others, would likely have some strong words to say about that – as Jones has here.

The prospect of two Yorkshire derbies between the Whites and Wilder’s side next season is mouthwatering.