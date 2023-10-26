Highlights Leeds United is having a positive season and is currently in third place in the Championship table.

Ethan Ampadu is performing well for Leeds and has been praised as one of the signings of the season.

Ampadu's defensive midfield role has been crucial for the team, and his stats reflect his contribution to the side's success.

It's been a positive season so far for Leeds United, with them looking in decent shape when it comes to trying to bounce straight back to the Premier League - even if they did lose last time out to Stoke.

The Whites are currently sitting third in the table under Daniel Farke, and will be looking to close the gap to the likes of Leicester and Ipswich in the near future.

They have some good players, and among them is Ethan Ampadu, with the midfielder really hitting decent form for the club.

A midfielder whose talent is undoubted, it feels as though Leeds is the right fit for him at this point in his career.

Where are Leeds United in the Sky Bet Championship table?

"

Indeed, that is something Robbie Savage would subscribe to...

What did Robbie Savage say about Ethan Ampadu?

“Ethan Ampadu – I am a huge fan of his," Savage said to TeamTalk.

“He’s been out on loan a few times but now he’s got his permanent move to Leeds and I think for the money they paid – and £7m is the figure suggested – it’s an absolute bargain for Leeds United – one of the signings of the season. The way Daniel Farke wants to play is perfect to get the best out of him.

“I know he plays in that defensive midfield role with the likes of Glen Kamara and Archie Gray to complement him, so the dynamic of that midfield drives them forward.

“Amapdu’s taken that form into the international scene with Wales. His performance against Croatia was absolutely terrific. As a No. 6, he more than held his own against Kovacic and Modric – some truly fantastic players – and he was the best player on the park.

“So listen, Ampadu and Leeds United are perfect for one another. Leeds United are a fantastic football club, a big football club, passionate fanbase and they’re third in the Championship with a real opportunity of bouncing back.

“But for Ethan Ampadu, to be playing regular football, not only will it benefit him, it’ll benefit Wales and most of all, Leeds United. So at £7m, you’ve got to say so far he’s one of the bargains of the season.”

Savage is spot on

Savage is completely on the money with this assessment too.

Ampadu is a player who many expected big things of when he was at Exeter but, of course, his time at Chelsea was a little difficult with a number of loan deals - something we've seen time and again from the club at Stamford Bridge.

Now, though, he is in an environment where he is settled and does not need to worry about going back to Chelsea, allowing him to build momentum and really kick on with his career.

Clearly, Leeds are starting to really benefit from that.

Ethan Ampadu season stats

Indeed, you only need to look at some of his stats this season to see what he brings to the side, and how he compares to some of his team-mates.

As per Whoscored, he has been Leeds' fourth-best player so far this season, with an average match rating of 6.97.

If we look at some key defensive stats, which he is in the side primarily for, things look rosy as well.

He's joint-top in the entire Leeds squad for tackles per game at 2.3, whilst he is joint-second highest for interceptions a match at 1.4.

He is fifth-highest for clearances per game with 1.8 and he is also top for blocks per game, averaging 1.2.

Indeed, he is more than proving his worth for Leeds thus far this year, and Whites fans will be hoping that that can continue.