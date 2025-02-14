After another season of unfulfilled promise, Gillingham FC faces a major summer rebuild, and the club will have the opportunity to move on from a significant number of their higher-earning players, with as many as 11 senior pros’ contracts expiring in the off-season.

During a special Q&A edition of Gillingham’s fan-driven podcast, The ME7 Podcast, Gillingham owner Brad Galinson revealed that the 11 players whose contracts were expiring in the summer accounted for a staggering 50 percent of the club’s playing budget.

With the playing squad needing a major upgrade in the summer, several of those names look set to depart Priestfield and head into free agency.

But when looking at the list of out-of-contract players at Priestfield, only one name leaps off the page as a nailed-on “must-keep” player.

Gills midfielder is the club’s only “must keep” summer free agent

In a season that has seen most of the key names in the squad fail to hit the form expected of them, Robbie McKenzie has been a rare highlight. The 26-year-old midfielder has been Gillingham’s best player of the 2024/25 season so far, with his versatility and commitment standing out in his performances to date.

In truth, McKenzie has probably been the victim of his own adaptability during the course of his Gills career, with the midfielder often asked to plug gaps elsewhere in the side. He’s played in defence and in midfield, occupying central roles, or spots on either flank, either at full-back, wing-back or in a wide midfield role.

Robbie McKenzie's versatility at Gillingham FC Position Games Goals Assists Defensive midfield 41 8 2 Left back 35 3 2 Right back 33 - - Central midfield 9 1 - Right midfield 7 - 1 Centre back 7 1 - Left midfield 5 - - Attacking midfield 1 - - Stats from Transfermarkt

It’s meant the former Hull City man hasn’t always had the most consistent run of games in the same position. But undoubtedly, his best football has come when he’s been played alongside Armani Little in the heart of the Gills’ midfield.

While he’s a midfielder who brings solid defensive responsibility to the middle of the park, his ability to burst forward and cause problems going forward has been a highlight of his play this season.

And there was no better example of this than on Tuesday night, when McKenzie picked up the ball 30 yards from goal, nudged it forward a yard or two, then crashed an unstoppable drive into the net off the underside of the crossbar.

After a January that saw the club’s only two “Goal of the Month” contenders come courtesy of opposition defenders’ own goals, McKenzie’s long-range rocket was a sight for sore eyes for Gills fans, and helped ensure Gillingham took a point away from their away game with league leaders Walsall.

From utility man to the first name on the Gills team sheet

With new manager John Coleman looking to mould a new Gillingham side that embodies the sort of hard-running, high-pressing, high-intensity football that became the hallmark of Gills sides of yesteryear, McKenzie is a perfect fit for the middle of his midfield, where his partnership with newly-appointed first-team skipper Little looking like the best option for the rest of the season.

And when it comes to deciding which of the 11 out-of-contract players get offers from the Kent club this summer, McKenzie’s name is surely going to sit at the very top of the club’s retained list.

The big question will be about several of the others on the list. Conor Masterson is a solid, consistent performer at centre half, but injuries have blighted his campaign this season.

Masterson's centre back partner Max Ehmer could be reaching the end of the road as a Gillingham player, and Shad Ogie's form has fallen off in recent months after a promising start to his Gills career last season.

Elsewhere, there are concerns over our full-back/wing-back play, with a dearth of creativity going forward and a lack of defensive solidity at the back that could factor into the club’s decisions over the futures of Max Clark and Remeao Hutton.

Of those on the list, the only one who looks a surefire candidate to remain is McKenzie, and it would come as no surprise to see him receive two key prizes at the end of the 2024/25 campaign – the Player of the Year award, and a new contract offer to stay at Priestfield.