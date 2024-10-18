Lucas Radebe has been back at Thorp Arch as a special guest ahead of Leeds United's huge clash with Sheffield United in the Championship this evening.

The South African centre-back is revered at Elland Road after he made more than 200 appearances for the West Yorkshire outfit in a spell that lasted more than a decade. Radebe left his homeland to join the Whites and would enjoy a hugely successful spell at the club.

Radebe joined from Kaiser Chiefs in 1994 and took a little while to establish himself at Elland Road but became a mainstay in the first-team in the late 1990s and early 2000s. He spent 11 years at Elland Road was a Leeds stalwart who would go on to spend the rest of his playing career with Leeds and become the fan favourite he is today.

He featured during one of the most successful periods of the club's history, playing his part in some of the club's most memorable moments. That included the UEFA Cup run in 1999/00 and the Champions League run the following season, with Radebe the club captain during a good portion of his time with Leeds.

Injuries hampered the late part of Radebe's career with Leeds and he retired at the end of the 2004/05 season, following a testimonial at Elland Road. 'The chief' will be present at Elland Road this evening for a huge clash at the top of the Championship, with a Yorkshire derby between Leeds and Sheffield United looming.

Robbie Keane reacts to Lucas Radebe's presence at Leeds United

Given how long Radebe's stay with the club was, it is no surprise that he made a lasting impression on many. Both fans and ex-teammates alike had much admiration for the South African as the captain of Leeds.

Robbie Keane spent just over two seasons with Leeds and was a teammate of Radebe, with the Irishman taking to Instagram to react to his Elland Road return this week.

The South African central defender was a fantastic servant to the Whites, and Keane's one-word reaction to Radebe says a lot. It came via Instagram, where he simply stated: "Legend 💙"

Lucas Radebe's Leeds United legacy

Radebe grew into one of the best defenders in the Premier League once George Graham took over as manager. Graham made him captain and Radebe was one of the first players to be offered a new contract as well.

He paid back that faith in spades, establishing himself at the heart of Leeds’ defence for years to come. Graham’s successor and former deputy David O’Leary thought of the colossus just as highly. He played 251 times for the Whites and would have made more appearances were it not for consistent injury issues.

Radebe returning this week also highlights just how this club gets under your skin, as he is a fan himself now. He’s not been here as a player for nearly 20 years but he still loves the club and the feeling is mutual. He will hope to enjoy the game and three points this evening inside a sold-out Elland Road.