Robbie Gotts speaks out after completing loan switch to EFL club from Leeds United

Salford City have recently confirmed that they have completed a deal to sign Leeds United midfielder Robbie Gotts on loan for the remainder of the season.

Gotts had previously been out on loan with promotion-chasing League One side Lincoln City, and made 12 appearances in all competitions for the Imps this term, as they sit top of the third-tier standings.

But the 21-year-old was recalled from his loan spell at the LNER Stadium by Leeds United recently, with the club wasting no time in sending him out on loan to Salford City for the 2020/21 season.

The Ammies are currently sat fifth in the League Two table, and will be hoping that Gotts can play his part in their push for promotion into League One this year.

The midfielder has made three appearances in total for Leeds United’s first-team but will be keen to make a good impression out on loan with Salford for the rest of the season, as he looks to battle for a place in the Leeds senior squad in future seasons.

Gotts took to Twitter following the announcement of his move to Salford City, and expressed his excitement at the move to Richie Wellens’ side, whilst also thanking Lincoln City for his time with the League One side.

Thanks to @lincolncity_fc for my time there, excited to get some experience at @salfordcityfc and kick on 👊🏼⚽️ pic.twitter.com/A3DKXaStIW — Robbie Gotts (@RobbieGotts) January 15, 2021

Salford City are set to return to action on Saturday, when they take on promotion-chasing rivals Newport County, in what is certain to be a closely-fought battle at Rodney Parade between the two teams.

The Verdict:

I think this is somewhat of a coup for the Ammies.

Gotts had been playing regularly for Lincoln City in League One whilst on loan with them from Leeds United, so I will admit that I’m surprised to see him dropping into the fourth-tier of English football.

Gotts will be hoping that he can make a good impression whilst with Salford City, as they’ll be targeting promotion into League One this term under the management of Richie Wellens.

If he can impress with the Ammies, then he’ll be hoping that he can force his way into the Leeds United first-team in future seasons.