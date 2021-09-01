Robbie Gotts pens message to Leeds United after sealing Barrow move

Barrow Deadline Day signing Robbie Gotts has penned a message to Leeds United after his 15-year spell at the club came to an end yesterday.

Gotts’ Elland Road exit had been earmarked ahead of the end of the summer transfer window, with a string of clubs said to be keen – including Barrow, Oldham, and Motherwell.

The Cumbrian club won the race for the 21-year-old, who joined yesterday in a permanent move and signed a two-year deal at The Dunes Hotel Stadium.

Born in Harrogate, the midfielder is a product of the Leeds academy and had spent 15 years with the Elland outfit before securing his move away yesterday.

He took to Instagram to pen a message to the Yorkshire club and to thank all the players and staff that had helped him.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Robbie Gotts (@rgotts_)

Having been a successful part of Carlos Corberan’s Professional Develop League winning U23s, Gotts was handed his senior debut by Marcelo Bielsa in the 2019/20 campaign and went on to make three first team appearances in total.

The midfielder won the club’s Academy Player of the Year award in July 2020 before spending last season out on loan at Lincoln City and Salford City.

The Verdict

Leaving his boyhood club after 15 years is a huge moment for Gotts and Whites supporters will love to see him dedicate a message to Leeds to thank the players and staff for all their help.

At points, the 21-year-old was a name regularly spoken about as the next player through the ranks at Elland Road but those opportunities never really came.

The club’s promotion to the Premier League and the step up in quality it brought with it will only have made things harder for him and moving on now could prove to be the right move.

This looks a fantastic signing for a Barrow perspective as they have added a hungry, young midfielder with great technical ability.

He could well thrive in League Two and is a player that Bluebirds boss Mark Cooper is said to have been a fan of for some time.

There’s no doubt that Leeds fans will be keeping an eye on his progress and it would be a surprise if the club hasn’t included a sell-on clause in the deal.