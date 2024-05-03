Highlights Leeds United's promotion chances are slim, but they must believe in their ability to win during the play-offs.

The team lost form at a crucial time, making it a frustrating end to what had been an exceptional season.

Ex-White forward Robbie Fowler believes having the second leg at Elland Road could be vital in their push for promotion.

Robbie Fowler admitted that Leeds United have lost form at a key period, but he still believes they can win promotion if they have to settle for the play-offs.

It’s been a very good season on the whole for the Whites, with Daniel Farke’s side having picked up 90 points from 45 games, a total that would normally guarantee automatic promotion.

However, with Leicester City having claimed the title, and Ipswich Town also enjoying a remarkable campaign, Leeds head into the final day needing a miracle to take the second automatic spot.

Championship Table (As it stands May 3rd) Team P GD Pts 1 Leicester City (C) 45 50 97 2 Ipswich Town 45 33 93 3 Leeds United 45 39 90

Kieran McKenna’s Tractor Boys need a point against Huddersfield Town, who will be playing in League One next season, and they also have home advantage in front of a packed Portman Road. Meanwhile, Leeds will need to beat Southampton to stand any chance of a top-two finish.

To be in this position will be frustrating for Leeds fans, as Farke’s side had been exceptional in 2024 up until the March international break.

Since returning, they’ve collected eight points from seven games, and it was a 4-0 thrashing at the hands of QPR last week which handed the initiative to Ipswich in the promotion battle.

The manner of the performance at Loftus Road was particularly concerning, as Leeds were outfought and deservedly beaten by a side who had been battling to stay in the Championship.

Robbie Fowler on Leeds United’s prospects

Of course, failure to go up in the top two wouldn’t be the end of the world for Leeds, as they still have a chance of reaching the Premier League via the play-offs.

And ex-Whites forward Fowler explained why having the second leg at Elland Road could be decisive, as he also touched on how Leeds lost momentum at a pivotal period in the season.

"It's not impossible, but it's going to be extremely tough. Ipswich have obviously got Huddersfield on the final day and they just need a point against a team who are basically already relegated.

"You'd expect them to get a point, which leaves Leeds in the conundrum of having to go up through the play-offs. They probably lost form at just the wrong time, if the season had finished a month ago they would have been fine and up automatically.

"All of a sudden, players have started to fail to hit the standards we saw earlier in the season. I don't fear for Leeds because I think the fans will back them to the hilt and any team that goes to Elland Road will have to cope with those fans.

"It won't be through a lack of trying, but it feels as though the season has just been a month too long."

Leeds United must still believe

As everyone knows, promotion this weekend is a long-shot, but Leeds just have to go out to win the game, and then see what happens.

Even if Ipswich get the point they need, a victory would at least lift the mood somewhat going into the play-offs. As Fowler says, they have lost form at just the wrong time, so a win would be welcome.

Then, Farke will no doubt be reminding his players that Leeds have proven over 46 games that they are better than any side they will face in the play-offs, so they must believe that promotion is still possible.