Robbie Cundy update emerges ahead of Bristol City’s clash with Reading

Bristol City assistant manager Curtis Fleming has revealed that Robbie Cundy has returned to training after missing the club’s clash with Blackpool at the weekend.

The 24-year-old was unable to participate in this game due to an issue with his back as well as his hamstring.

Cundy would have been hoping to make a positive impression for the Robins during the current campaign after being loaned out to Gillingham last season.

However, as a result of an issue with his knee, the defender was forced to watch on from the sidelines earlier this season.

Having made his long-awaited debut for the club last month in their meeting with Preston North End, Cundy will be determined to feature on a regular basis when he is fit enough to make his return to action.

In the absence of Cundy, the Robins suffered a 3-1 defeat to Blackpool at Bloomfield Road.

Set to face Reading tomorrow, it will be intriguing to see whether Nigel Pearson’s side will be able to seal all three points in this showdown.

Ahead of the club’s meeting with the Royals, Fleming has shared an update on Cundy.

Speaking in the pre-match press conference (as cited by Bristol Live) for this fixture about whether there was a reason for Cundy’s absence last weekend, Fleming said: “Yeah, it was just a little bit tight, his back tightened up, his hamstring was a little bit tight and he just had a worry because of his injury history that you know, you don’t want to be thrown in.

“The thing is when you’re on the bench you know people think you put subs on for 15 minutes, or you can only play 8 minutes.

“When you have a substitute on the bench you want someone who can come on, so if something were to happen and we had to throw him on into a Championship game after two minutes and we just felt… he’s been in with us in training today [Monday].”

The Verdict

This is an encouraging update for Cundy as he would have been fearing the worst after experiencing some tightness with his hamstring and his back.

The defender could be in line to be included in the club’s squad on Wednesday as the Robins look to get back to winning ways in the Championship.

When you consider that Bristol City have only managed to prevent their opponents from scoring in one of their last 10 league games, they may opt to turn to Cundy for inspiration in their upcoming fixtures.

By delivering some eye-catching displays for his side, the 24-year-old could boost his chances of claiming a regular spot in the club’s starting eleven.