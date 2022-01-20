Robbie Cowling issues message to Colchester United supporters

Colchester United chairman Robbie Cowling has urged Us fans to get behind Wayne Brown after being named as interim head coach after the dismissal of Hayden Mullins.

Following a poor run of results and no league win since November which sees Colchester three points above the relegation zone, Mullins was relieved of his duties yesterday.

Speaking about his decision, the Colchester chairman told the Daily Gazette: “Following the recent poor run of results, the difficult decision has been made to make a change and relieve Hayden Mullins and Alex Dyer from their respective roles at Colchester United.

“I want to make it clear that the responsibility for our current league position lies with everyone involved, both on and off the pitch, and I include myself in that and everyone remaining must shoulder some of that responsibility individually and collectively.

“I’d like to thank Hayden for ensuring our survival last seasoned thank both he and Alex for their hard work this season – and I wish them the best of luck in the future.”

Wayne Brown, the current Maldon & Tiptree manager, takes temporary charge in his third interim spell with Colchester and will be assisted by academy manager Dave Huzzey and former player, coach and manager Joe Dunne.

Discussing the decision to get in the former player, who won promotion with the Us in 2006, Cowling said: “Since I made this difficult decision on Tuesday night, I have asked Wayne Brown to take charge as the interim head coach and he has agreed.

“I hope that you, the supporters, will get fully behind Wayne and the squad for the packed schedule of matches in the immediate future.”

The Verdict:

Following Colchester’s Tuesday night defeat at Sutton United alongside their poor form, it is understandable why Cowling made the decision to dismiss Mullins.

The interim management team have roots at the club which will hopefully raise the mood at the club and give the fans a reason to get behind the temporary management team.

United won’t want to leave it too long to appoint a new permanent manager though as they hope to push on and stay up again this season.

Have Colchester United had a higher or lower average attendance compared to these 23 sides this season?

1 of 23 Have Colchester United had a higher or a lower average attendance than Crewe this season? Higher Lower