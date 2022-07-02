Robbie Brady to Preston North End: Is it a good potential move? Would he start? What does he offer?

It seems that Robbie Brady could once again be back playing in the Championship in the 2022/23 season.

The winger is currently a free agent, having left AFC Bournemouth earlier this summer following the expiry of his contract, having made just seven appearances for the Cherries as they won promotion from the second-tier last season.

According to reports from Lancs Live, Brady is now training with Preston North End, with the view to a potential move to Deepdale for the coming campaign.

That is a potential deal that could generate a fair amount of interest, and with that in mind, we’ve taken a look at the questions that could arise around the possibility of Brady joining Preston, right here.

Is it a good potential move?

This could be a rather useful move for Preston to get done if they can.

The club have seen the likes of Tom Barkhuizen and Scott Sinclair depart already this summer, so the wide areas are a position where they could benefit from some extra reinforcement.

Brady could obviously provide that, and with the top-flight pedigree he has from his time with Hull, Norwich and Burnley, could also do a job at this level for Ryan Lowe’s side.

Given he is also available on a free transfer after his departure from Bournemouth, this would be an affordable deal for Preston to complete from a financial perspective.

Would he start?

You do get the feeling there would be opportunities for Brady if he made the move to Deepdale.

As has already been mentioned, Preston have seen wide options move on from their first-team squad this summer, so there are voids that need to be filled.

Given the impact he can make, you get the feeling that Lowe would be keen to exploit Brady’s ability if he did sign the winger.

However, considering Brady has had trouble with injuries recently, it is possible that his own fitness will have a say in just how much he would be able to play if he joined the club.

What would he bring?

There are a few things that you feel Brady could add to this Preston squad.

The winger has already made 160 Premier League appearances in his career, and that sort of experience could certainly be useful in the Championship.

Brady’s versatility, that means he is capable of playing left-back, could also be important following the departures of Joe Rafferty and Josh Earl.

It could also be argued that after such a frustrating time of things from an individual perspective for the winger at Bournemouth, Brady would arrive at Deepdale with a determination to show he can still do a job at this level.