Robbie Brady starts: The strongest Preston North End XI Lowe can field as Wigan clash looms

Preston North End could be all change in terms of their first-team next season, with Ryan Lowe refreshing and rejuvenating the side during this transfer window.

He’s started to make his own mark on the club and wants his own kind of players and with a large turnover of players when the season came to a close, he has now been left with a fairly clean slate to work with.

He’s already signed four players and there is likely to be more soon in the offseason too. Whether they come before the Wigan game though is another matter.

For now, PNE will be desperate to get off to a good start against Wigan – and here is how they could lineup for that fixture.

There are a fair amount of new signings going straight into the first-team for this Wigan game you would imagine, with Freddie Woodman definitely a player who will start for Preston at the weekend.

With the club left without a goalkeeper this summer, they have added both Woodman and Dai Cornell and it is the former Newcastle man that will get the nod as the first choice shot-stopper. The back three should be similar to last season with Andrew Hughes, Patrick Bauer and Bambo Diaby all likely to start, with the only difference being the latter of the trio has extended his North End deal.

25 quiz questions about Preston North End managers from over the years that will really test your knowledge

1 of 25 What year was David Moyes appointed as PNE manager? 1996 1997 1998 1999

There’s another signing set to feature on the left too, with Robbie Brady now making his mark for PNE. He’s been impressive in pre-season and the experienced defender should get the nod on one flank, with Brad Potts on the other. In midfield, Ben Whiteman and Alan Browne are the same as they were last time around in the centre. However, Ryan Lowe is very well stocked in this area and could also select from Ryan Ledson, Ali McCann or even Ben Woodburn.

Further forward, the reliable Daniel Johnson should start again because of how impressive he has been under Lowe so far. That means another signing in Ben Woodburn will either have to make do with a spot or could try and squeeze into the side over Johnson or Browne. He could even come into the fold as part of a forward two if needed, with Ched Evans dropping to the bench.

It’s likely Lowe won’t push the former Liverpool man into a striking role though – and that will mean Emil Riis and Ched Evans should get the nod. Riis was prolific at Deepdale last season and was the club’s top goalscorer with 16 goals and is a guaranteed starter for the Championship side.