‘Robbery’, ‘Stunned’ – Many Portsmouth fans react to significant transfer development

Many Portsmouth fans have taken to Twitter to react to the news that Ellis Harrison is seemingly set to sign for Oxford United in the near future, as per a report by The News.

The 27-year-old is said to be a player that the club would like to offload this summer as they look to trim their squad and subsequently cut their current wage bill, with both Oxford and Fleetwood Town said to have held an interest in signing the striker recently.

Harrison only netted six goals across all competitions last term and endured a tough season overall at Fratton Park as he was side lined with a knee ligament, which means he has yet to play under Danny Cowley’s management so far.

It now appears that the player is set to call time on his stint with the South Coast club, with it being said that he favours a move to the Kassam Stadium.

Naturally the news of his expected departure promoted quite the reaction from the Pompey faithful, with many fans taking to social media to air their views on the matter this morning.


