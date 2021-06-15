‘Robbery’, ‘Stunned’ – Many Portsmouth fans react to significant transfer development

Many Portsmouth fans have taken to Twitter to react to the news that Ellis Harrison is seemingly set to sign for Oxford United in the near future, as per a report by The News.

The 27-year-old is said to be a player that the club would like to offload this summer as they look to trim their squad and subsequently cut their current wage bill, with both Oxford and Fleetwood Town said to have held an interest in signing the striker recently.

Harrison only netted six goals across all competitions last term and endured a tough season overall at Fratton Park as he was side lined with a knee ligament, which means he has yet to play under Danny Cowley’s management so far.

It now appears that the player is set to call time on his stint with the South Coast club, with it being said that he favours a move to the Kassam Stadium.

Naturally the news of his expected departure promoted quite the reaction from the Pompey faithful, with many fans taking to social media to air their views on the matter this morning.

Good news for us and good new for him.

Guarantee he scores 2 against us next season and is MOM 😂😂😂 — BLUE ARMY (@POMPEYBENNY) June 15, 2021

Now this is genuine good news. — Dan Horton (@Real_Dan_Horton) June 15, 2021

Probably right that he moves on. He never really shone for us and His game is unlikely to fit with the Cowleys’ passing style. The big issue is the shear number of new players we need now. — Luke Dyks (@LukeDyks) June 15, 2021

Will we have any players left for the ore season friendlies 😅 — Rhodri M (@Roderz_125) June 15, 2021

The fact we’re gonna be getting a fee for him is a robbery 😂 — Brooke Smedley🐮 (@Brooke_Smedley) June 15, 2021

Stunned that we could be getting a fee for him 😮 — Mike 👨‍👩‍👦 💙 ⚽️ 👕 👨🏻‍💻 🏃🏻 (@MikeOfPompey) June 15, 2021

Many wanted him gone for sometime. Watch when he leaves the same moan he’s gone. Likely to be on similar wages to what Stockley offered. Fact we stuck to principals with Stockley & didn’t pay above market rate & if didn’t work out stuck with player like with Elis & many others — CowleysCows (@CowleysCows) June 15, 2021

Finally some good news — Luis 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@luis__pfc) June 15, 2021

Excellent news, wasted position IMHO — StueyW1986 (@StueyW1986) June 15, 2021

Another day of good news out of Fratton Park. Frees up wages and presumably we’ll get a small fee for him. https://t.co/6wJP2UrLo3 — 🇺🇦 Pompey Pedrenko 🇺🇦 (@PompeyPedro) June 15, 2021