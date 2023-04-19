Nathan Tella heaped praise on Burnley teammate Manuel Benson after his stunning goal in the 2-2 draw at Rotherham United on Tuesday night.

Manuel Benson shows his quality

The wide man has enjoyed a fine first season in English football, and he has come up with some big contributions to help the side to promotion. However, injury issues mean it’s been a frustrating 2023 so far for the 26-year-old, with others coming into the XI and impressing.

But, Benson offered a reminder of his undoubted ability with his fine finish against the Millers, which saw the left-footer cut in from the right side to smash in from outside the box.

And, it prompted a very nice compliment from Tella, who replied to an Instagram post from Benson with ‘Robben’.

That was obviously in reference to the former Bayern Munich winger, Arjen Robben, who was known for his ability to cut in from the right before finishing superbly with his preferred left foot.

It has been a common theme for Benson this year as well, as many of his goals have been from him occupying the same position, but it’s proven very difficult for defenders to stop, due to the speed and excellent close control of the former Antwerp man, who has scored eight goals in 30 appearances this season in the Championship.

Benson knows he needs to impress

Some may have thought that Burnley may take their foot off the gas following promotion, and whilst back-to-back draws may indicate that’s the case, the reality is that most in the squad, including Benson, know they’re playing for their futures. There was a high turnover of players in the summer, and Kompany won’t be scared to make changes again following promotion.

For Benson, there is fierce competition for places out wide, and he was delighted to get back on the scoresheet, particularly with such a memorable effort, which even by his standards, was spectacular.

After a frustrating start to 2023 from an individual standpoint, Benson will hope to have a positive end to the season, and he could once again have a big role to play for Kompany next season.

He’s sure to appreciate the comment from Tella, and all connected to Burnley will be hoping that an agreement is reached with Southampton to ensure that he returns to Turf Moor next season.