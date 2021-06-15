Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Ipswich Town

‘Robbed QPR’, ‘Best outcome for everyone’ – These Ipswich Town fans react as transfer confirmed

Published

12 mins ago

on

Ipswich Town have confirmed that Andre Dozzell has left the club, with QPR signing the midfielder after triggering his buy-out club.

The 22-year-old had been very highly-rated coming through the ranks at Portman Road, and he went on to make 93 appearances for the Tractor Boys, with almost half of those coming last season.

Whilst it was a disappointing campaign for the club on the whole, with Dozzell among those to receive criticism from the fans at certain points, he clearly did enough to impress the R’s scouts.

That’s after his transfer, which has been in the pipeline for a while now, was finally announced.

Are these 17 facts about Ipswich Town’s club badge true or false?

1 of 17

Ipswich Town first badge contained the coat of arms for Ipswich Borough Council?

With Ipswich having new owners and Paul Cook making major changes to the playing squad, it’s fair to say that the fans see this as the right move for all parties, including Dozzell who will get to test himself at a higher level.

Here we look at some of the reaction to the news from Twitter…


Related Topics:
ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘Robbed QPR’, ‘Best outcome for everyone’ – These Ipswich Town fans react as transfer confirmed

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: