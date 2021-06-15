‘Robbed QPR’, ‘Best outcome for everyone’ – These Ipswich Town fans react as transfer confirmed

Ipswich Town have confirmed that Andre Dozzell has left the club, with QPR signing the midfielder after triggering his buy-out club.

🤝 Andre Dozzell has left Town to join QPR for an undisclosed fee. We thank Andre for his efforts in a Town shirt, and wish him all the best going forwards. 👇 #itfc — Ipswich Town FC (@IpswichTown) June 15, 2021

The 22-year-old had been very highly-rated coming through the ranks at Portman Road, and he went on to make 93 appearances for the Tractor Boys, with almost half of those coming last season.

Whilst it was a disappointing campaign for the club on the whole, with Dozzell among those to receive criticism from the fans at certain points, he clearly did enough to impress the R’s scouts.

That’s after his transfer, which has been in the pipeline for a while now, was finally announced.

Are these 17 facts about Ipswich Town’s club badge true or false?

1 of 17 Ipswich Town first badge contained the coat of arms for Ipswich Borough Council? True False

With Ipswich having new owners and Paul Cook making major changes to the playing squad, it’s fair to say that the fans see this as the right move for all parties, including Dozzell who will get to test himself at a higher level.

Here we look at some of the reaction to the news from Twitter…

Scammed QPR out a mill boys get in pic.twitter.com/CdB5lDcyy5 — Samuel Sheppard (@Azyerrr) June 15, 2021

Just robbed QPR of a million well in lads — 𝘇𝗮𝗰 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🇨🇭 (@itfczac) June 15, 2021

Will do alright with better players around him so he's not expected to run the show… Change will do him good… Good Luck Andre. 💙 — Johnny Duncan (@JohnnyDuncan) June 15, 2021

Some people will cry about it but it's a decent bit of business that 👏👏 — Tom Grover (@ThomasGrover13) June 15, 2021

Good move for everyone involved 👏 — H (@Robinia94) June 15, 2021

Best outcome for everyone — Craig (@CraigyCraigo23) June 15, 2021

See ya 👋 — Haydn Nicholls (@haydnnicholls12) June 15, 2021