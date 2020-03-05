‘Robbed,’ ‘No shame in that’ – Plenty of Derby County fans react after European adventure ends

Plenty of Derby County fans have reacted to the U19’s exit from the UEFA Youth League, losing 4-1 to FC Salzburg on Wednesday afternoon.

Having beaten Borussia Dortmund to advance to the Round of 16 in prestigious competition, Derby travelled to face their Austrian counterparts.

Approaching the game without regulars Louie Sibley and Morgan Whittaker, who have been enjoying time with the club’s first team, the young talents knew they faced an uphill battle against one of the competition’s strongest sides.

And, the game with the hosts being dominant and Derby would soon find themselves 1-0 down when Nicolas Seiwald opened the scoring with a free kick.

Derby would grow into the game though, and they soon levelled the tie with Tyree Wilson getting in behind the Salzburg defence to finish off a good team move.

Despite looking likely to head into the half time break on level terms, Nigerian striker Chukwubuike Adamu would have other ideas as he put the home side back in front.

Adamu was looking lively, and he increased Salzburg’s lead with twenty minutes remaining on the clock.

Derby looked to get themselves back in the game, but it proved to be the home side who would find the fifth goal of the game as Lukas Sucic struck to end the English side’s dreams of a quarter final place.

Following the game, countless fans shared their support for the young Rams via social media platform Twitter:

