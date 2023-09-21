Highlights Rob Page's first transfer window at Port Vale saw him bring in a number of new signings, including Stephan Zubar and Reiss Greenbridge on loan.

While Zubar retired in 2023 after a spell at AFC Totton, Greenbridge currently plays for Maidstone United in the National League South.

Remie Streete and Dany N'Guessan also joined Port Vale during Page's first transfer window, but all three have since retired from professional football.

Rob Page was initially brought in as a coach in the Port Vale youth set-up in July 2011 and would be promoted to first-team coach in July 2012.

Page was appointed caretaker manager in September 2014 and given the job permanently in October. The Welshman was in charge of Port Vale for two seasons before joining Northampton Town as manager.

Page would maintain the League One status of the club, and he would immediately go about bringing in signings as soon as he could in cooperation with the Valiants owners in order to strengthen the squad to compete in League One.

Here, we look back on Page's first transfer window at Port Vale and his first FIVE signings for the club, and what they are up to now...

Stephan Zubar

Stephan Zubar would be Page’s first signing in charge of Port Vale, signing on loan from AFC Bournemouth on September 29th.

The Guadeloupe international would join on a one-month loan and only feature in three games.

Page would extend Zubar’s loan following poor performances and the ill-discipline displayed against Preston North End, as he struck out at Joe Garner, receiving a red card.

Zubar retired in the summer of 2023 following a three-year spell at AFC Totton in the Southern League Division One South.

Reiss Greenbridge

Reiss Greenbridge would also join the club on loan the same day as Zubar; however, his loan was from West Bromwich Albion.

Greenbridge would never feature on a Port Vale side under Page, and his loan would be terminated on New Year’s Eve 2014.

The Guyana international would be released by West Brom and would not make his senior debut until February 16, 2016, for Ebbsfleet United against Oxford City.

Greenbridge currently is playing football for Maidstone United in the National League South following their relegation the previous season from the National League.

Remie Streete

Remie Steele joined Port Vale on loan from Newcastle United on October 9. Streete would make his professional debut at Vale Park, in the Football League, as he came off the bench against Leyton Orient.

Port Vale would only get two more appearances out of Streete, as he was recalled by Newcastle in November due to an injury crisis.

Port Vale would sign Streete permanently in June 2015, and he would remain at the club until May 2017, when the club was unable to pay his wages due to their reduced budget.

Streete was unable to secure a move to a professional club following his release from Vale Park and has since retired from professional football.

Harry Panayiotou

Harry Panayiotou joined the club on loan from Leicester City on October 20, 2014, on a one-month deal.

The Saint Kitts and Nevis international would never feature for the Valiants and would return to the Foxes at the end of his loan deal.

Panayiotou would leave Leicester in 2016 at the end of his deal and join Barrow in September.

The forward is currently playing his football in Gibraltar for Bruno’s Magpies, having joined in the summer of 2023.

Dany N'Guessan

Page would make Dany N’Guessan his first permanent signing for Port Vale, as he joined the club for free after a spell at Swindon Town in October 2014.

The Frenchman would join the club on a two-month contract, but would have this extended as he impressed for Port Vale early in his career at Vale Park.

N’Guessan would leave the club in January 2015 after mutually terminating the contract.

The left-winger retired in 2017, finishing his career in Norway with IK Start.