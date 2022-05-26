National team manager shares glowing assessment of Nottingham Forest star ahead of Huddersfield Town play-off final clash

Nottingham Forest will be hoping to secure a Premier League return on Sunday, with Huddersfield Town standing in the Reds’ way.

Steve Cooper’s side have been excellent under the Welshman’s stewardship, with the likes of Djed Spence, Brennan Johnson and Joe Worrall hitting new heights.

Johnson, who recently turned 21, has netted 19 goals and has provided nine assists up until this point in all competitions this season, and he will be hoping to hit the desired 20-mark on Sunday.

The Wales international has earned the highest praise from the national team boss Rob Page, with the 47-year-old lauding the young forward’s progress this season in conversation with The Independent: “Brennan is the future of Welsh football and I think he’s top-six (Premier League) now.

“He’s shown he’s got that potential and ability.

“I’ve seen it in him for a long time and it’s been great to watch his development.

Quiz: The big Nottingham Forest striker quiz – Score over 80% and you can call yourself a true Reds fan

1 of 25 Did Garry Birtles play more games for Forest in his first or second spell at the club? First Second

“I think that the teams showing interest in him in January have lost out now.”

The verdict

Returning from his productive loan spell at Lincoln City, there was excitement around Johnson and what he could achieve in Forest colours, but not many would have predicted the exponential rise he has seen this season.

A forward who ticks lots of boxes, his movement in the final third, his pace, his ability to progress the play and also his productivity with the ball at his feet has seen him emerge as a top-level performer in a short space of time.

The sky is the limit for Johnson and Page’s top-six comments are certainly justified by his consistent level of performance this season.

Should Forest miss out on promotion, then Johnson is likely to be targeted by the majority of Premier League clubs this summer.