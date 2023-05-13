Wrexham co-owner Rob McElhenney congratulated Notts County as they joined his side in winning promotion to League Two.

Notts County win dramatic play-off final

It was a remarkable National League season, with the Red Dragons taking the only automatic promotion spot after finishing with an incredible 111 points from their 46 games.

For Notts County, that meant they had to settle for the play-offs, despite racking up 107 points themselves, a total that would normally win you the title with ease.

Nevertheless, Luke Williams’ side didn’t let the disappointment of missing out on top spot impact them, as they overcame Chesterfield on a dramatic afternoon at Wembley on Saturday.

After needing late goals in normal time and extra-time to overcome Boreham Wood in an epic semi-final, there was more late excitement at the National Stadium, as John Bostock scored an 87th minute equaliser in regular time.

Goals were shared again in the extra 30 minutes, before Notts County won a penalty shootout, to spark wild scenes.

Many neutrals were glad to see the Magpies win promotion considering they had performed so well in the league campaign, and that included McElhenney.

Both McElhenney and fellow co-owner Ryan Reynolds made it clear that they wanted Notts County to go up, and the It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia star took to Twitter to send a message to their promotion rivals.

“Never a doubt. Congratulations Notts County!!!!! What an extraordinary run. See you next year.”

The two sides will hope to be in the mix for promotion once again in 12 months time, with four promotion spots up for grabs in League Two.

Right outcome in promotion tussle

As mentioned, many feel it’s unfair that there’s only one automatic promotion place in the National League, and for Notts County to miss out after hitting the points total they did was harsh. And, in fairness, McElhenney and Reynolds have been vocal in the past about wanting more promotion spots, whilst they also wished the Magpies well.

So, all connected to the Meadow Lane outfit will appreciate the Twitter message here, and it shows that the rivalry between the two was only on the pitch, as there was no animosity between the two clubs.

That’s exactly how it should be, and it wouldn’t be a surprise if both Wrexham and Notts County are in another promotion battle next season, as both clubs have the resources to go again.