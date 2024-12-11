Rob Edwards has offered an update on Luton Town’s January transfer plans.

The Hatters have endured an underwhelming start to the Championship campaign, with the team in the bottom half of the table as we approach the halfway mark.

The club will be keen to bridge the gap to the teams competing for a play-off place, with their sights set on a potential return to the Premier League at the first attempt.

The January market could prove crucial to those plans, as it offers Edwards the opportunity to bring in players to strengthen his squad.

Rob Edwards offers Luton January hint

Edwards has hinted that the club will be looking at doing business in the winter market when it opens next month.

However, he has admitted that it can be quite difficult to find deals worth doing this time of year compared to in the summer.

"January is a difficult market, we’ve always said that, so it’s hard for me to come out and promise anything, but we’ll certainly work hard on being able to make a few adjustments,” said Edwards, via Luton Today.

“Freshening, improving, you always want to try and move forward, you always want to come out of any window and try and be stronger.

“January is difficult, but we’ll work hard on it.”

Luton Town’s recent form

Luton Town's last five league results Opponent (Home or Away) Result Stoke City (H) 2-1 win Swansea City (H) 1-1 Norwich City (A) 4-2 loss Leeds United (A) 3-0 loss Hull City (H) 1-0 win

Luton got back to winning ways on Tuesday night after a three-game run without victory, as they won 2-1 against Stoke City.

This result moved the Hatters up to 14th in the table, with the gap to the play-off places now nine points after 20 games played.

However, some of Luton’s rivals do have a fixture in hand and they could fall back again on Wednesday night depending on results elsewhere in this midweek round.

Up next for Edwards’ side is a trip to Ewood Park to face Blackburn Rovers on 14 December in a 3pm kick-off.

Luton need something to turn things around

Luton need solutions from somewhere quickly, otherwise they will fall too far behind the top end of the table.

The January market could be a great place to find some hidden talent that can turn their form around, as they will surely have some funds to spend.

But they also play four more times in the league by then, and if their performances don’t improve then they may be out of top six contention at that point already.

If things don’t improve, they may even find themselves embroiled in a relegation battle, with the gap to the bottom three just five points at the moment.