Rob Edwards to Birmingham City: What do we know so far? Is it likely to happen?

This season hasn’t gone to plan for Birmingham City, who find themselves 20th in the league.

Although they are safe from relegation, by their standards this has been a poor season and, as a result, it has led to questions over the future of manager Lee Bowyer.

Journalist Alan Nixon recently reported that the Blues were interested in bringing Rob Edwards in as his replacement.

Edwards is manager of Forest Green Rovers, who were promoted automatically to League One this season. He is also wanted by Salford City in League Two.

What do we know so far?

Rob Edwards has done a brilliant job with Forest Green this season as they have gained promotion to League One just four years after coming up from non-league.

Birmingham City have not yet confirmed what the future holds for Lee Bowyer at the club but it seems increasingly likely that come summer, the manager will be departing his current club, hence why Birmingham are aiming to line a replacement up now.

Birmingham’s season comes to a close this weekend, so it’s highly likely that the club would take the time on this decision and let Bowyer see out the campaign since they are safe. Then, they can make a move after it is up.

Is it likely to happen?

It’s very likely that Bowyer’s exit from Birmingham will happen but whether Edwards will come to the club is still unsure.

With reported interest from Salford too, the Blues would not be going into this free of competition, and although they are the team in the higher league, since Birmingham’s issues run off the pitch too, it may not be the most attractive option for the manager right now.

Furthermore, the 39-year-old has just gained promotion to League One with Forest Green and appears to have built something good there. Therefore, it must be questioned whether he would want to leave at all and risk failure at a higher level at a club with deep problems, or whether he would choose to try and progress with his current club.

This is one that will need to be monitored further, but it would not be a surprise to see Birmingham ready to approach managers in the coming weeks.