Rob Edwards takes responsibility for key factor within Watford cup defeat

Rob Edwards has taken to the media to take full responsibility for Watford’s 2-0 defeat and shock Carabao Cup exit to MK Dons.

Edwards has expressed his disappointment with the performance with his Watford side after their convincing defeat at Vicarage Road. Edwards faced the media after the game concluded and expressed his self-disappointment at the defeat.

The official Watford website summarised Edwards’ comments about the game. “I picked a team tonight that I thought could win the game, and would win the game, and it was an opportunity missed. I take full responsibility for that, I made the changes and picked the team, and tonight we weren’t good enough.

“I take a lot of disappointment home with me tonight, and frustration. I’m disappointed with the result and performance.”

Edwards made six changes from his side that drew 0-0 with Preston at the weekend, including giving debuts to Maduka Okoye and Matthew Pollock. The question lies was it down to the manager’s arguably weaker side selection that cost the Hornets a place in the next round?

Although admitting the responsibility is with himself for the defeat, Edwards did not regret allowing younger players an opportunity to step out and get minutes under their belt. The Watford manager was particularly impressed with youngster Adrian Blake.

“Tonight was an opportunity to see different players and make some changes, and giving Blakey that opportunity gives us a chance to see him in this kind of environment which is a good thing.”

The Verdict

Overall, the blame for Watford’s defeat shouldn’t all lie with manager Rob Edwards.

Although making changes and rotating the squad in cup competitions can be risky, with the busy Championship schedule, it is imperative that younger players are given a chance and the cup competitions.

Edwards can obviously take some responsibility with the defeat as with any defeat Watford may incur but the blame should be shared among the manager and the players.

Watford will look to bounce back at Vicarage Road on Saturday when they face QPR.

