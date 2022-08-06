Rob Edwards speaks out on upcoming challenges at Watford

Rob Edwards is relishing Watford’s tough start to life in the Championship.

The new Hornets boss is enjoying the prospect of a difficult couple weeks ahead following the team’s 1-0 win over Sheffield United on Monday evening.

That was the first of a trio of tough fixtures coming up to start their campaign, with West Bromwich Albion and Burnley still to come.

Edwards was appointed as the latest manager at Vicarage Road after the team suffered relegation back to the Championship last season.

This is the former Forest Green Rovers manager’s first role in charge of a side in the Championship, but he has claimed this baptism by fire will be a rewarding experience for him and his squad.

“There were areas where we can improve on (from the 1-0 win over Sheff Utd) and there are areas we were good at so we will reflect on that with the players,” said Edwards, via the Watford Observer.

“We always make it about what we do well but we can always make little tweaks for each game.

“What I learned from the Sheffield United game was there was a lot of unity there.

“We know that in the Championship that every game is different but every game is tough and brings different challenges.

“We’ve come up against three good and experienced coaches but in different ways.

“We’ve got one has coached over 1,000 games, one who has won promotions and then Vincent Kompany next week whose coaching journey is different and his playing background is different.

“That’s the beauty of the Championship.”

Edwards helped Forest Green Rovers to promotion to League One last season.

But now he will be hoping to repeat the feat with Watford, who are seeking an immediate return to the Premier League.

The Hornets face the trip to the Hawthorns on August 8th for a second consecutive Monday night clash to start their campaign.

The Verdict

This positive attitude to a difficult fixture list for the start of a season is the right approach for Edwards.

His Watford side were impressive and worth their victory over a good Sheffield United side last Monday.

Another win at the Hawthorns would be a perfect start to the campaign and put the team in a great position already at this stage.

If the team can come away from the next two games with their 100% record intact then this will showcase the team’s promotion credentials.

It could be a good time to face some tougher sides with Emmanuel Dennis and Ismaila Sarr still at the club, a scenario that could be different after the transfer deadline.