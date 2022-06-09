Rob Edwards speaks out on managerial uncertainty at Watford

Watford have built a reputation for being very trigger-happy when it comes to managers in recent years.

The last manager to see out a full season at the club was Walter Mazzarri in 2016/17, and Rob Edwards will be hoping to emulate the Italian’s longevity with the Hornets heading into the 2022/23 campaign.

Promotion will be demanded by the board and the supporter base, however Edwards will likely have the funds and personnel already at the club, to expect that of himself as the big kick-off edges closer.

Edwards explained that the board may have changed their approach to hiring and firing managers when he spoke to The Athletic.

He said: “I think the club has seen it a different way.

“The club are thinking, ‘Hang on, we’ve got an opportunity here.

“We want to go down this route.

“We’ve identified Rob as a person that can help us build something’.

“Conversations that I’ve had with Scott Duxbury (CEO/chairman) and Gino (Pozzo, owner); I couldn’t have been more clear on what’s important to me in terms of building a culture and environment to try and build success.

“I’m not saying results are going take time; more the culture can take time.

“That doesn’t necessarily happen straight away but we can get quick wins and quick gains early on.

“Whatever level you’re working at has an element of risk: that comes with the territory.

“People want wins and performances and they want it quick.

“You can’t get away from the fact there’s been the turnover of head coach or managers over the last few years, but at no stage over the last couple of weeks have I felt that sort of pressure is there for me.”

Edwards did not take very long to get Forest Green Rovers firing on all cylinders at the start of 2021/22, and the Green eventually held on to seal a memorable league title in the fourth tier, the achievement that sparked interest from Watford this summer.

The Verdict

This could be a naïve assumption from Edwards, that he will be afforded time if the Hornets endure a five game winless run at the beginning of next season.

However, two relegations from the Premier League in three seasons, in which six permanent managers departed in the top-flight, does suggest that the board should reflect on their approach in the dugout.

Edwards proved just how effective he can be in a short space of time at Forest Green, and his coaching background with Wolverhampton Wanderers and England could make Vicarage Road a more attractive destination for loanees from the Premier League in the summer transfer window.