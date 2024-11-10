Luton Town manager Rob Edwards has apologised for his side's 5-1 thrashing at the hands of Michael Carrick's Middlesbrough on Saturday, and has hinted that this defeat could mark the end for him at Kenilworth Road.

The Hatters came into the game off the back of a 1-0 home win over Cardiff City in midweek, paired with a 1-1 draw against West Brom prior to that, everyone connected with the football club had renewed hope that they may have finally turned a corner.

A positive result against Middlesbrough going into the international break could've been the catalyst for a Luton resurgence, but instead, their afternoon on Teesside was a memorable one for all the wrong reasons.

Five goals conceded offered a potentially bleak glimpse into life without Alfie Doughty in the side, a frustrated Carlton Morris bellowing at his teammates in anger, and a manager who spoke like a coach who knows his Luton Town future is hanging in the balance.

Rob Edwards drops potential hint on Luton Town future

International breaks often serve as the ideal opportunity for clubs who are considering axing their manager, to swing, and judging from the manner in which he spoke after Luton's defeat to Middlesbrough, Edwards is well aware of that.

Speaking post-match via Teesside Live, the Hatters boss said: "I feel quite numb. A horrible, horrible day for us, one of those days when you want the ground to swallow you up in the end the way it was going. A really difficult day and the supporters are the main concern and I just want to apologise to them.

“It’s not a good result and results haven't been good enough. I'm realistic, whatever will be will be. I'm not in control of that stuff, I love this football club and whatever is best for the football club is the right thing.

"I and we have given everything for this football club. I’ve loved the two years, it’s been one hell of a ride and we’ve achieved things that probably no-one thought was possible.

"So if that is it, then I and we can hold our heads high as we've given everything and if it’s not then we continue to fight.

"I don’t want to be a divisive figure here as it’s the supporters who are the most important people at any football club and they’re the ones that are making that noise and they’re the ones that let us know.

"I’m realistic. Today was not a good day but I’m proud of the work we’ve done here. There’s been a lot of challenges and it’s been difficult, but the football club always comes first. I'm a big man and I know how the game works.

"I love this club and whatever is the right thing is the right thing, I've tried my best.”

Edwards referred to himself as Luton manager and what he'd achieved at the club in the past-tense on numerous occasions, with "it's been one hell of a ride" and "I've tried my best", being the lines that particularly jump off the page.

He's clearly hinting that a decision is perhaps going to be made at some point in the near future, and from looking at his downcast and almost resigned to his fate choice of words, perhaps one outcome is more likely than the other.

Rob Edwards has credit in the bank, but it's rapidly being used up at Luton Town

Edwards is right, however, it has been one hell of a ride for Luton Town under his stewardship over the last two years.

From achieving promotion to the Premier League, a feat which many gave them little to no chance of, to putting up a valiant fight before ultimately dropping back down to the Championship after one season, the Welshman has without doubt proven himself to be a talented young coach since taking over at Kenilworth Road.

For those achievements, the 41-year-old will have banked himself a large amount of credit with the Luton board, but football is a results business, and those just have not been present in sufficient quantity so far this season.

Luton's Championship stats (as of matchday 15) - as per FotMob Position Wins Draws Defeats Goals scored Goals conceded 21st 4 3 8 17 26

With the Hatters only sitting outside the relegation zone heading into the break due to them scoring three more goals than Cardiff have after 15 games, it's fair to say that his team are falling comfortably short of the expectations set by everyone involved with the club so far this term.

Having retained a number of their key players over the summer, securing promotion back to the Premier League was, and undoubtedly still remains the aim for the club this season, but their dismal start has left them with a lot of catching up to do.

Mark Robins has been the first big shock managerial casualty in recent days - could Edwards be the next?