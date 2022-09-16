Rob Edwards speaks out on 24-year-old’s potential at Watford

Keinan Davis, on loan from Aston Villa, was one of the most exciting signings of the summer transfer window at Watford.

The physical striker played a key role in Nottingham Forest’s rise up the table last season, helping the Reds throw themselves into the automatic promotion conversation in the closing exchanges of the campaign under Steve Cooper.

Davis has only made three substitute appearances in the league so far in building up his fitness, but Rob Edwards will be eyeing a front three of Davis, Ismaila Sarr and Joao Pedro as potentially the Hornets’ ticket into the top two race this term.

Edwards gave an insight into the start Davis has made behind the scenes when he spoke to The Athletic.

He said: “We’ve had to look after him and try to get the balance right when he starts games.

“He wasn’t due to play that many minutes and there was an element of risk in that but it was a plus he got through and some of his play was a very high level.

“He’s going to be a good player for us, no doubt about that.

“He’s a really good guy.

“He brings a lot of quality – he can get hold of the ball and bring others into the game but he can also turn and drive away.

“He’s got the quality to make a good pass, so he brings a lot with him.

“He brings knowhow as he was involved in a successful team last season that got promoted.”

It has been a frustrating start to the season so far for Watford, and it may be a test of the ownership’s confidence if Edwards cannot arrest their slide in the coming weeks.

The Verdict

Davis was one of the best players, let alone best strikers, in the second half of last season in the Championship.

The former England U20 international arrived at the City Ground with a fairly modest reputation after struggling for minutes at Villa Park, but Cooper quickly turned him into a huge player for the Reds and it is down to Edwards to replicate that impact with Davis at Watford.

The gap to the play-off places is still only one point at this stage, but the low level of performances suggests that chasm could grow in the next block of fixtures, however, while the Hornets remain in touching distance of the top six the pressure on Edwards should not become intolerable.