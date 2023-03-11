Rob Edwards sends coy message when quizzed on Luton Town’s promotion chances after win at Sheffield United

Luton Town boss Rob Edwards wouldn’t be drawn on whether his side are in the hunt for a top two finish after their impressive win at Sheffield United on Saturday.

The Hatters have been very impressive under Edwards, who was named as Nathan Jones’ successor earlier in the campaign.

Whilst a top six finish would be excellent, victory against the Blades mean they are just seven points behind Paul Heckingbottom’s side, meaning automatic promotion shouldn’t be considered out of the question.

However, speaking to Yorkshire Live after the game, Edwards didn’t want to look too far ahead, as he insisted they won’t be getting carried away.

“That’s not for me to say, that’s for you guys to say.”

In terms of remaining in the play-off places, Luton are five points ahead of seventh placed Norwich City, although the Canaries do have a game in hand which is against Sunderland on Sunday afternoon.

Carlton Morris scored the only goal at Bramall Lane, in what was a tough, competitive contest between the two sides.

The verdict

This was a statement win from Luton and many will feel Middlesbrough are in contention for a top two finish, so you can’t discount Luton when they are only three points behind Boro.

Of course, you have to recognise that it would still be a long shot and the immediate concern for Edwards will be to ensure his side keep their spot in the play-offs because a few bad results will have you looking nervously over your shoulder.

That’s the beauty of the Championship and Edwards’ response here is a sensible one and you can be sure he’s just taking it a game at a time.

