Rob Edwards reveals Watford’s stance on adding to key area in current transfer window

Watford head coach Rob Edwards has revealed that the club are still looking to add to their attacking options in the current transfer window.

The Hornets have already managed to bolster their squad in this key area by securing the services of Vakoun Bayo and Rey Manaj on permanent deals from Sporting Charleroi and Barcelona.

However, despite the arrival of these two aforementioned players, Watford may potentially have to draft in a replacement for Emmanuel Dennis if he departs in the coming weeks.

According to the Daily Mail, Nottingham Forest are weighing up the possibility of making a move for Dennis who is currently valued at £25m by the Hornets.

Given that Dennis netted 10 goals in the top-flight for Watford last season, it is hardly a surprise that he is attracting interest from elsewhere.

With Watford set to take on Sheffield United on August 1st, it will be interesting to see who is given the nod to feature in this particular fixture.

Ahead of the upcoming campaign, Edwards has outlined Watford’s plans for the remainder of the window.

Speaking to the Watford Observer, Edwards said: “We’re still focussing on the top end of the pitch, the work is ongoing and that’ll remain the case.

“If I’m being honest, it could be the case that it’s an area which goes right down to the end of the transfer window.

“A lot depends on outgoings as well.

“If we have outgoings sooner then maybe we can speed up the process in terms of bringing players in.”

The Verdict

When you consider that Watford will be aiming to secure an immediate return to the Premier League next year, they could boost their chances of challenging for automatic promotion if they secure the services of some classy operators between now and September.

With Edwards aiming to add to his attacking options, it could be argued that he ought to be prioritising moves for players who have managed to deliver the goods in the Championship in recent seasons.

By nailing his recruitment, the 39-year-old could potentially bring a feel-good factor back to Vicarage Road.

The arrival of some fresh faces may also force the likes of Bayo, Manaj and Joao Pedro to step up their performance levels which in turn could have a positive impact on the club’s fortunes.