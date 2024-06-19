Rob Edwards has insisted that signing a new contract with Luton Town is not something he ever had any doubts about doing.

The Hatters boss has put pen to paper on a new long-term deal at Kenilworth Road, something he is clearly delighted about.

Edwards was first appointed as Luton manager in November 2022, just after his departure from their local rivals Watford.

Now, his time in the Kenilworth Road dugout looks as though it is going to continue for some time to come yet, in a move that will surely go down well with anyone connected to the club.

Rob Edwards reacts to new Luton Town deal

His first few months at Kenilworth Road proved to be a huge success, as he guided the club to promotion to the Premier League, after a penalty shootout victory over Coventry City in the Championship play-off final.

That gave the Hatters the chance to play in the Premier League for the first time in their history, during the 2023/24 campaign.

Ultimately, the season would end in disappointment, with Luton relegated after an 18th place finish, although they did win plenty of praise for their approach to the top-flight of English football.

Now it has been confirmed that Edwards will indeed be the man to lead the club's push for promotion from the Championship in the 2024/25 season, and beyond.

Luton have announced that the 41-year-old has signed a new four-year contract with the club, that will secure his future in the Kenilworth Road dugout until the end of the 2027/28 season.

It also seems as though that deal is one that Edwards himself is more than happy to see signed and announced.

Speaking about his new contract with the Hatters to the club's official website, the Luton manager said: “I’m really pleased. It’s been the best 18 months of my professional career, we’ve had so much fun. There’s been ups and, let’s be honest, downs too. But I feel really excited to extend our stay.

“It was never in doubt, but it’s great that we are all on the same page here and we know where we want to be now we’ve all had a taste of it.

“I feel really motivated to get us going again, and to be honest, I said this after West Ham and I know it’s still quite raw because it doesn’t seem that long ago, but the supporters did their talking for us immediately after that game. From then, all that’s been in my head is ‘Right, we’ve got to repay that’.

“We all know the Championship, what a challenge it is, and yes, it is going to be a really difficult year, but also a really exciting one. I’m just delighted.”

Rob Edwards senior club managerial record - stats from Transfermarkt Club Matches Played Won Drawn Lost Points per Game Wolves (Caretaker) 1 0 1 0 1.00 Forest Green Rovers 53 26 15 12 1.75 Watford 11 3 5 3 1.27 Luton Town 76 26 19 31 1.28 As of 19th June 2024

New contract a major boost for the Hatters

It does feel as though securing this new contract for Edwards is a very good move for the club to make this summer.

In doing so, they have put to bed any chance of speculation about the future of their manager in the lead-up to the new season, and boosted their chances for that campaign.

Edwards worked wonders in getting Luton promoted from the Championship back in 2023, and the fact he knows how to do that means they should be confident he can repeat the trick next season.

Beyond that, his experience of managing in the Premier League last season, may put him in a strong position to keep them there next time round, if he succeeds in getting them promoted again.

With any threat of uncertainty around Edwards' future now gone, it allows Luton to fully focus on spending the resting of the summer putting together a squad that can take them up again, with the Hatters yet to make a signing in the summer transfer window.

As a result, this confirmation of a new contract for Edwards, should ensure that Luton Town go into the 2024/25 Championship campaign with a fair amount of confidence.