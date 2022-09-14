Rob Edwards provides update on Ismaila Sarr’s current status at Watford

Watford fell to a defeat against Blackburn last night, with the Hornets shipping two in a 2-0 loss to Rovers.

Even with the club having just been relegated from the Premier League – and with the side being in fine form in the Championship since that drop down in division – they couldn’t get the better of Jon Dahl Tomasson’s team in midweek.

Ryan Hedges opened the scoring for Blackburn and despite the away side looking like they could fight back and get an equaliser, Dom Hyam added a second in the last ten minutes of the game to seal the three points.

As well as a defeat, Rob Edwards saw Ismaila Sarr exit the field with 30 minutes on the clock due to an injury. With the 24-year-old one of the team’s most exciting talents, it will be a blow to have seen him limping off the field. Now, the manager has revealed via the club’s official website just what the player did to himself during the game to warrant his substitution.

There is no timescale yet on the injury or news on how long the winger may have to spend on the sidelines but Edwards has revealed that the player ‘rolled his ankle’ and that means he might not feature in their weekend fixture.

Sarr has so far played in six league games for the club, with two goals and one assist. It’s led to a record of 0.61 goals or assists per 90 – and that is his best record yet over the course of his career.

It’ll be a piece of bad news then for Watford fans to hear he has rolled his ankle – and speaking about the injury, Edwards said: “With Isma it looks like he’s rolled his ankle, similar to what kept Kortney [Hause] out. We don’t seem to be getting much luck with those sorts of things at the moment, but we’ll pull ourselves together and be ready for the weekend.”

The Verdict

Ismaila Sarr is easily one of the best and most exciting players in the Watford team, so it is definitely a blow to see him hobbling off the field.

With the Hornets wanting to be near the top end of the table and in the promotion spots, they simply cannot afford to be losing games and also losing players. Whether Sarr is out for just two weeks or two months is irrelevant – they’ll still be without one of their brightest outlets for a set of games that they’ll be gunning to win.

It was a really bad night at the office then for Watford, with the club losing the game and one of their star players. Hopefully the injury won’t be too bad and he can return to action soon but it means that he might not play against Sunderland this Saturday in what could be a huge game.

The Black Cats are playing well – and Watford will have to try and better them without Sarr it appears.