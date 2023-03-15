Rob Edwards provides update on influential Luton Town trio ahead of Bristol City clash

Jordan Clark and Alfie Doughty missed out on Saturday as Luton Town managed to secure all three points at Sheffield United via a 1-0 win.

The Hatters were also without another important figure in Reece Burke for the Bramall Lane clash and lost Pelly Ruddock Mpanzu early on due to injury.

With Rob Edwards’ side showing their depth in Yorkshire, they will be confident that they continue thriving at the top end of the division.

Speaking to Luton Today ahead of this evening’s clash with Bristol City, Edwards provided an update on influential duo, Clark and Doughty, and said: “We’re going to give them as much time as we can and then see where they’re at.

“Burkey is another one, we’ll do the same.

“We’ll try and give them as long as we can to see if they’ll be involved in the squad.”

The verdict

Clark has been fantastic throughout this Championship campaign thus far and has been vital in yet another promotion push at Kenilworth Road.

Doughty, who arrived in the summer, has recently reached an excitingly high level of performance week in week out and is a major threat from the left flank.

The pair have been incredibly influential as Luton now knock on the doors of the automatic promotion places, however, they managed to impress in the duo’s absence at one of the most difficult destinations in the league at the weekend.

The return of Burke will also be massive, although he will have work to do to get back into the side as Gabe Osho, Tom Lockyer and Amari’i Bell have been brilliant as a back three in recent weeks.