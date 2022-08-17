Rob Edwards offers verdict on Watford starlet’s first start

Watford head coach Rob Edwards was full of praise for Yaser Asprilla last night following his first Hornets start versus Birmingham City last night.

The 18-year-old, who joined Watford last summer and linked up with the Hornets ahead of their Championship return this season.

Asprilla featured off the bench for the club in their 1-0 victory over Burnley last Friday, and was given a chance from the start for what would be a 1-1 draw

Offering his verdict on the young Colombian’s performance after the match, Edwards had the following to say.

“A nice little shout out for Yáser on his first start.” Edwards told Watford club media.

“He did great.

“He looks about nine years old, like he shouldn’t be on the pitch.

“But wow, he’s got some personality, some ability, and some fight about him as well!”

In further comments, Edwards praised the 18-year-old further and outlined the aspects of his performance that pleased him.

“I thought he showed great character, belief, really good bits of quality at times.” Edwards explained, via the Watford Observer.

“I like that he almost plays with such freedom.

“He was a real plus and involved with the goal.”

The Verdict

The future certainly looks bright for Yaser Asprilla.

Watford fans have heard about the young Colombian’s potential prior to his arrival at Vicarage Road this summer, but it appears he can have an impact this season, too.

For Rob Edwards to chuck him in from the start says a lot about his faith in the youngster, who repaid it with a promising performance.

Involved in the build up to the Hornets equaliser last night, Asprilla had plenty of nice touches and appeared unphased and playing without fear despite making his first start in English football.

Physically he has plenty of maturing to do, but last night showed that Asprilla could feature regularly for the Hornets this campaign whilst improving his ability and physicality at the same time.