Rob Edwards offers update on key Watford duo ahead of Sheffield United Championship opener

Watford head coach Rob Edwards has said he will play both Emmanuel Dennis and Ismaila Sarr as long as they remain at the club.

Following the club’s relegation from the Premier League, many expected the duo to depart, and they still might, however, heading into the Hornets Championship opener against Sheffield United on Monday night, both remain on the books at Vicarage Road.

Dennis featured in the club’s 0-0 draw with Southampton last weekend, whilst Sarr missed out through a precautionary knock.

Edwards insists that despite the speculation surrounding their futures, he will use pair due to the the commitment and attitude they have showed.

“I think whilst they’re at this football club, they’re very good players, they’ve worked extremely hard, been very professional, so of course we’re going to use them.” Edwards told media ahead of the Blades clash, via Watford FC’s YouTube.

“Because, A, they can help us, and B, because they’ve worked extremely hard and been professional – why wouldn’t I [play them]?

“Now, I’ve said from day one when we’ve been asked questions, especially about those two players, there could be comings and goings. I’ve been open about that.

“We’ve got to be prepared for if they do move on, so that’s why were doing our due diligence as well in terms of recruitment.

“But, whilst they’re here, and they’ve said to me they’re fully committed to it, so that’s it, we use them and they help the group.”

Watford versus Sheffield United is set for an 8PM kick-off on Monday night.

The match will be broadcast live on Sky Sports in the United Kingdom.

Quiz: 20 statements about former Watford players – Are they true or false?

1 of 20 RICHARLISON IS CURRENTLY AN EVERTON PLAYER TRUE FALSE

The Verdict

Whilst many clubs would leave them out, it’s interesting to hear that Rob Edwards plans to utilise the players whilst they remain at the club.

Clearly the players are working hard and showing commitment to the cause in training, and in that instance, why wouldn’t you use them if you’re Edwards?

Watford have a really tricky first few fixtures back in the second tier and if Dennis and Sarr do go on to depart, the club still could have been helped through what is potentially going to be a tough patch.

Considering the above, providing they are fit to do so and no late transfer drama, you would not be surprised to see both Sarr and Dennis start against the Blades on Monday.

That may, however, require a slight tweak to Edwards’ system.