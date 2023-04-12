After failing to win in either of their Easter weekend clashes over Huddersfield Town and then Coventry City, realistically, Watford's 2022/23 campaign is over.

The Hornets currently sit 12th in the Championship standings, six points adrift of the play-off positions with just five matches to play.

Whilst a top six place is still technically possible, given Watford's form, and the fact such few matches remain, it feels incredibly unlikely.

Naturally, then, thoughts have already turned to the summer and who could potentially be in the dugout.

When Chris Wilder took over, he did so on a short-term deal until the end of the season, and it seems as though the Watford hierarchy are not interested in extending that stay any further.

Which manager have Watford been linked to?

Indeed, that is because the Hornets have been linked with a new name in the European media.

Yesterday, for example, Foot Mercato linked the Hornets with 34-year-old Francisco Farioli, who most previously managed Turkish club Alanyaspor.

As per their report, it sounds as though the Championship side are trying to hijack a deal to take the young Italian to Portuguese club Braga.

Reports in the English media via Football Insider appear to confirm this, too.

Their report confirms that the Hornets have indeed made contact with the Italian with regards to becoming their next head coach, and that the club want to make wholesale changes ahead of next season, including a change in head coach.

What mistakes must Watford learn from if they appoint Farioli?

If the club are to go and once again appoint a young, up and coming head coach, just as they did with Rob Edwards last summer, there are some key mistakes made that the club simply have to learn from.

First of all, with regard to recruitment, the club need to ensure that the players arriving at the football club fit the system that the head coach wants to play.

Last summer, Rob Edwards arrived with a reputation for playing high-flying wing-backs, for example, yet, when Kiko Femenia was sold, his only replacement was Mario Gaspar, who, at this stage of his career, simply wasn't up to that job.

This caused massive disruption early in the season, with Hassane Kamara being played out of position at right-wing-back.

Most importantly, though, the club need to give the new manager time.

Watford supporters are sick and tired of the managerial merry-go-around at the club in recent years, and are demanding owner Gino Pozzo changes his ways.

Rob Edwards' start at the club was by no means amazing, but it was far from a disaster, too, especially when it had been promised he would be backed 'come hell or high water' by the club's chairman.

So, for him to be sacked after just 10 league matches was disappointing.

If Watford do go on to appoint Farioli, they have to learn from this, have the long-term picture in mind, and back the young head coach if indeed he has a rocky start.