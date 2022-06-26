Rob Edwards makes Watford promotion claim ahead of 2022/23 season

New Watford boss Rob Edwards has claimed that promotion to the Premier League is not the club’s stated aim this season.

Watford are back in the Championship following one campaign in the top flight.

The Hornets continued their recent tradition of firing and hiring managers during their time in the country’s top division, with Xisco Munoz, Claudio Ranieri and Roy Hodgson all taking charge at some stage of the year.

But now Edwards has been appointed from Forest Green Rovers in what could be the start of a new, more settled era for the club.

While everyone at the club would be pleased to earn promotion, Edwards remains focused on improving the squad and believes the division is too competitive to claim a top six finish is a guaranteed target.

“Nobody has told me we have to do anything,” said the 39-year old, via Watford Express.

“I have my own ambitions and the players have theirs, and I’m sure the supporters do too.

“Everyone wants to get promoted. I’m not going to hide away from that, but what I will say is I know how big that challenge is.

“Nothing is a given. We were in the Premier League last season but that doesn’t mean it’s easy to bounce back up.

“However, we have some very, very good players and we’ll be competitive. I think we are in good shape, but there’s probably a dozen other clubs saying the same thing.”

Literally 99% of Watford supporters should be scoring 28/28 on this Hornets quiz – Can you?

1 of 28 Imran Louza signed from Nice True False

Edwards previously managed in League Two with Forest Green Rovers, where he led the club to the fourth division league title and promotion to League One.

He will be hoping to manage a similar feat with the Hornets this campaign as the club looks to bounce straight back into the Premier League.

The Verdict

Edwards has proven his credentials to earn promotion lower down the Football League.

However, managing a side like Watford in the Championship will be another beast entirely for the young coach. This will be a big challenge in a difficult environment.

If he can sustain the team in the race for a top six place all season, then that should be considered a successful first season with the club.

But given their recent managerial history, it will be intriguing to see what stance the Hornets will take if Edwards does secure their promotion from the Championship next season.