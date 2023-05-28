Luton Town boss Rob Edwards believes he wouldn't have won promotion with the Hatters if it wasn't for his short tenure at Watford, speaking to the EFL's media team after yesterday's play-off final.

The Hatters managed to get themselves in front in the first half despite Tom Lockyer's collapse, with Jordan Clark firing the ball home after some excellent work by striker Elijah Adebayo.

However, they should have scored at least once or twice more before the interval and their failure to do so may have ended up being costly, with Gustavo Hamer firing in an equaliser.

But Luton held their nerve in the penalty shootout and were able to secure their place in the Premier League because of that, with Edwards taking over from Nathan Jones in November and doing an exceptional job.

Rob Edwards' time at Watford

However, the 2022/23 campaign hasn't been easy for Edwards, who spent just 11 games in charge of the Hornets before being sacked.

Appointed at Vicarage Road last summer, it looked as though he was going to be given a decent amount of time to put his stamp on the Hertfordshire outfit but Gino Pozzo decided to pull the trigger again.

This is a decision that hasn't paid dividends with successors Slaven Bilic and Chris Wilder not managing to do a much better job.

This sacking could have affected Edwards' managerial career in a disastrous way, but he believes that failed spell played a part in his current side's promotion.

He said: "We had the opportunity at Watford to go to a huge Club that had just been in the Premier League themselves and unfortunately, it didn’t work out.

"Without that, I wouldn’t be sitting here now. The one thing I will say is that the common denominator at Forest Green and Luton is really good people with a good plan and top players."

How did the Watford spell help Luton Town?

Edwards' spell at Vicarage Road would have taught him many things, even though he only spent a very short amount of time there.

At Watford, he was able to become accustomed to life in the Championship and that will have helped him to adjust to life at Luton.

Luton isn't too far away from Watford either, so he would have got used to living in the local area before making the switch to Kenilworth Road.

His failed spell with the Hornets would have given him extra motivation to do well at Luton considering the two are local rivals, with this point to prove potentially giving Edwards the extra 10% needed to guide his team to promotion.

This motivation factor is probably the biggest reason why his former side have played a part in his current club's success.