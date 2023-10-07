Luton Town manager Rob Edwards has admitted that he took satisfaction from showing Watford what he has achieved at Kenilworth Road, speaking to talkSPORT journalist Alex Crook.

The former Forest Green Rovers boss left the current League Two side to link up with the Hornets during the summer of 2021, having guided FGR to promotion from the fourth tier.

And it looked as though he was going to be given a considerable amount of time to put his stamp on the Hertfordshire outfit, with Scott Duxbury previously claiming that the Hornets would support Edwards for the long term.

But after just 10 league games, Edwards was dismissed following a mixed set of results and owner Gino Pozzo was heavily criticised for this decision.

How have Watford got on since Rob Edwards' departure?

The Hornets didn't manage to do much better following his departure either, with Slaven Bilic and then Chris Wilder failing to do enough to guide them into the promotion mix.

They would have been much better off sticking with Edwards.

Following the end of last season, Watford decided against keeper Wilder at the club, and appointed Valerien Ismael in the summer.

Unfortunately for the Hornets, Ismael hasn't done a great job at Vicarage Road so far, with the club hovering just above the relegation zone at this stage. And there are now genuine fears that they could be relegated to League One.

How has Rob Edwards done since leaving Watford?

Leaving Vicarage Road in September last year, it's fair to say that Edwards has been much more successful than his former club.

He took the Luton job in November after Nathan Jones moved to Southampton - and there were concerns about whether he would be able to build on the job that the Welshman did at Kenilworth Road.

But it could be argued that Edwards took Luton to another level during the rest of the 2022/23 campaign, guiding them into the promotion mix and helping them to secure promotion to the Premier League via the play-offs.

This was a remarkable achievement, with the Hatters coming from behind against Sunderland and squeezing past Luton Town in the play-offs to seal their place in the top flight.

They may not have made the best start to life in the top tier - but that's to be expected and they managed to secure an away win at Everton recently.

What did Rob Edwards say about Watford?

Considering Edwards has enjoyed great success, you could understand it if he took extra satisfaction from it after being sacked by arch-rivals Watford.

On "having the last laugh" against the Hornets, the Hatters' boss said: "You want to just do a good job first and foremost for the football club that you are representing and I am pleased that we were able to do that but, of course, there’s an element of, ‘I’ll show you.'"

Rob Edwards and Watford

The tables can turn in football quite quickly and that's why Edwards won't be too gleeful about his success at Kenilworth Road.

It wouldn't be a surprise if his sacking at Vicarage Road gave him the extra fuel needed to take Luton to the top flight - because Edwards will have felt that sacking was extremely harsh.

And he will be satisfied that the two sides currently sit quite far apart in the football pyramid, with the Hornets down at the bottom end of the Championship at the time of writing.

But he will be fully focused on Luton now because they will need to do a lot to keep themselves afloat in the top flight.

Watford, meanwhile, will be focusing on ensuring they don't drop down to the third tier. They certainly have the quality to keep themselves up.