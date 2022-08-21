Rob Edwards makes Preston North End prediction following draw with Watford

Watford made the trip to Preston North End yesterday where the game ended a 0-0 stalemate.

It was a fairly even game with possession nearly equal as well as the number of shots but the Whites having two more on target than the Hornets.

Whilst Watford would have gone into the game hoping for three points, they carry on their unbeaten start to the season and the boss was happy with his side’s performance as Rob Edwards told the Lancashire Post: “We possibly could have won it, I know they had some chances as well but we probably had the better ones and probably a few more of them.

“That’s five clean sheets in a row now for them in the league so it’s clearly a difficult place to come.

“We had four big chances so it’s disappointing to not come away with the three points.”

However, whilst feeling his side had the better of the game, Edwards was keen to praise his opposition too and admits he sees them as a team who could achieve this season as he said: “I’m under no illusions, it wasn’t a one sided affair in terms of chances. I do think we had some really good ones.

“They’re a good team, they have good players and a good way of playing about them as well.

“They can do it, they showed that. I like them and they’re extremely difficult to break down – it’s an incredible start with no goals against after five games.

“I know there will be frustrations for them that they haven’t scored but they’re a good team, I think they’re going to be right up there.”

The hardest Watford FC quiz on the internet – Can you score 24/24?

1 of 24 In what year was the club founded? 1871 1876 1881 1886

With that match Preston’s fourth goalless draw in five league games this season, North End currently sit ninth in the Championship table, with seven points to their name.

The Verdict:

Whilst Watford would’ve wanted to go to Deepdale and get three points, given Preston are yet to concede a goal in the league this season, it’s a good result for the Hornets.

It’s early in the season so it’s hard to look too far ahead and make any calls but Ryan Lowe’s side have certainly started the season on a strong note and you can see why Rob Edwards is backing them to be up at the top especially when his side struggled to break them down.

Lowe has expressed his desire to push further up the league this year and if they can keep up their impressive form they’ve shown so far then they certainly should be able to have a better finish this year.