Luton Town boss Rob Edwards believes his side's play-off semi-final tie against Sunderland is still in the balance despite their 2-1 defeat in the first leg, speaking to the Irish News.

The Hatters got off to the best possible start at the Stadium of Light yesterday, managing to nullify the threat of the Black Cats and taking the lead in the lead in the 11th minute when Elijah Adebayo fired home from close range.

But an excellent free-kick from Amad Diallo in the 39th minute changed the game, with the Ivorian's strike perhaps one of his best goals in a Sunderland shirt so far.

The visitors would have been satisfied by the fact they headed into the interval at 1-1 though - but couldn't hold on with Trai Hume scoring the hosts' winner shortly after the hour mark.

Luton will now need to win by more than one goal or face either exiting the play-offs or facing a penalty shootout, with both teams potentially wanting to avoid the latter.

What did Rob Edwards say?

It would have been easy for Edwards to have been downbeat in his post-match press conference after seeing his side take the lead on Wearside.

However, he was optimistic ahead of Tuesday's second leg at Kenilworth Road, saying: "You don’t want to be going home completely out of it – and they’re capable at this place with all these fans here as well as the players they’ve got on the pitch to go bang, bang, bang and score a few goals.

"It’s in the balance and we look forward to Tuesday. We’re well aware they’re a very good team, they’re really good individuals."

Is Rob Edwards right to have optimism?

Tuesday evening could be very difficult for the Hatters because the Black Cats have been brilliant away from home this season and have the likes of Amad Diallo, Jack Clarke and Joe Gelhardt at their disposal.

That's even without mentioning Patrick Roberts and Alex Pritchard, who could potentially be doubts for the upcoming game at Kenilworth Road.

As the away team, the Wearside outfit arguably have less pressure on them and that isn't ideal for the Hatters, but the latter have the home advantage and should be looking to utilise the home crowd to get themselves over the line.

Edwards is right, this tie is still firmly in the balance and although the Black Cats have the lead coming into the second leg, who turns up on Tuesday will decide who will be going through to the final.

With Tony Mowbray's side still lacking options in defence, that's something they can certainly target with the class of Adebayo and Carlton Morris likely to work in their favour. It's just a shame for them that they don't have Cauley Woodrow available as another option.