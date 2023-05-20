With the Championship play-off semi-finals now concluded, we know which two sides will compete at Wembley for a place in the Premier League.

Indeed, having finished third in the league standings, Luton Town booked their place in the final with a 3-2 victory over Sunderland across the two legs.

It was touch and go for the Hatters after the first leg, having been beaten 2-1 away at the Stadium of Light, but a 2-0 win back at Kenilworth Road ensured it was themselves and not the Black Cats heading to Wembley.

Meanwhile, their final opponents, Coventry City, who finished fifth in the league standings, overcame Middlesbrough in their play-off semi-final.

Despite being considered underdogs in the tie, the Sky Blues earned a 0-0 draw at the CBS Arena, only to go and beat Middlesbrough 1-0 away at the Riverside Stadium earlier this week.

It is a phenomenal achievement by both sides, who are now just 90 minutes away from the Premier League.

What has Rob Edwards said about Mark Robins ahead of the play-off final?

Naturally, both teams and their bosses will be doing plenty of media in the build up to the final.

Rob Edwards, for example, recently spoke to BBC Radio 5 Live Sport, during which he made a big claim regarding his opposite number.

"Mark Robins has done an incredible job,” Edwards told BBC Radio 5 Live Sport.

"They have had to deal with a heck of a lot over the last few years and he has been amazing for that football club.

Mark Robins has taken Coventry City from League Two to on the cusp of Premier League football | Credit: Action Images via Reuters/Paul Childs

"The upward trajectory he has been able to oversee while he has been at the helm has been incredible.

"They have done great.”

Continuing further, Edwards discussed some similarities between the Sky Blues and Luton, with Coventry having been as low as League Two and the Hatters non-league in the last decade.

"What it shows is when you have a plan, consistency of work, really good people there, the players of course and both teams have got really good players, committed and honest players - but I think a plan and consistency you haven't got to chop and change all the time or throw everything at it and almost go bust." Edwards explained.

“I am not saying it happens all the time, I can only speak from the club I am working at the moment but there have been some really dark times and the people we have got at the helm now are supporters, they have brought it back from the depths.

“There is a real clear plan here where they won’t ever let the club get in that situation again.

"We run in it in a strict way bit I think it does show if your recruitment is savvy, if you are on the ball, if you have really good people then you can achieve something.”

When is the Championship play-off final?

The Championship play-off final is set to take place at Wembley Stadium on Saturday 27th May.

Kick-off is scheduled for 16:45 in the United Kingdom.