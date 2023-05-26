Rob Edwards has revealed what he wants his Luton Town side to focus on ahead of their play-off final clash with Coventry City.

The Hatters are just one win away from a place in the Premier League for the first time in their history.

Luton’s last top flight season came the year prior to the Premier League split being introduced, suffering relegation in the 1991-92 campaign.

How are Luton Town preparing for their play-off final with Coventry City?

Edwards has overseen a remarkable run of form since replacing Nathan Jones midway through the season, leading the team to a third place finish in the table.

A 2-0 turnaround in the club’s semi-final second leg over Sunderland earned a 3-2 victory in the semi-finals of the play-offs.

But the Luton boss has embraced the enormity of the occasion, claiming that there is no harm in accepting how big of an achievement promotion would be.

He has urged his players to show up as the best versions of themselves on Saturday, but has warned that Coventry have earned their place in the final and will deserve promotion if they win at Wembley.

"I try and keep a clear head, but I know the magnitude of the game, we all do, the lads do as well," said Edwards, via Luton Today.

"There’s no point in not talking about it, there's nothing wrong with that and I think I’ve said openly, there’s nothing wrong with dreaming and aiming for it.

"We're there now, within touching distance, it’s one game, so we know we’re capable and there’s nothing wrong with that side of it.

"But the one thing that we need to make sure we do is be the best version of us.

"We have to prepare as normally as possible, we have to work as hard as we always do, we have to be as organised as we always are and if we get those bits right then we stand a chance.

"The basics that people talk about all the time, if we get carried away and forget all of that stuff, then you’ve got no chance in a game like this.

"So my job is to make sure we concentrate on the stuff we can control which is around the training ground, the pitch, what we do, the focus on that and I think we’ve done that so far."

Who will win the Championship play-off final?

Luton’s better league record will make them the slight favourites going into the game.

However, both sides are evenly matched and it's anyone’s guess as to who will come out on top.

The Hatters maybe do have the slight edge, but they will need to perform at their absolute best to get one over Mark Robins’ side.

Coventry are as good as any team on their day and will provide a stern challenge to Edwards’ team on Saturday.