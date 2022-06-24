Rob Edwards makes honest Watford transfer admission ahead of upcoming campaign

Watford head coach Rob Edwards has admitted that although the club are not looking to engage in a great deal of transfer business this summer in terms of incomings, they are currently working on deals for one or two of their primary targets.

The Hornets will be looking to make a positive start to the 2022/23 campaign under the guidance of Edwards who was handed over the reins at Vicarage Road last month.

Following their relegation from the Premier League, Watford opted against offering fresh terms to Ben Foster, Nicolas Nkoulou, Andre Gray who are all set to become free-agents when their contracts expire at the end of June.

Watford have also cut ties with Cucho Hernandez and Philip Zinckernagel as these two players have recently secured permanent moves to Columbus Crew and Olympiacos.

Although the Hornets have yet to sign anyone in the current transfer window, they are believed to be on the verge of securing a deal for Vakoun Issouf Bayo.

According to a report from the Watford Observer, the forward is set to join the club on a permanent deal from Sporting Charleroi.

Ahead of the upcoming campaign, Edwards has opted to share an update on the club’s transfer plans.

Speaking to BBC Three Counties Radio (as cited by BBC Sport), Edwards said: “We are not frantically running around, scrambling around, thinking we’ve got to bring in loads of players.

“There’s a lot of quality here but we are working on one or two targets.”

The Verdict

Whereas Watford were unable to deliver the goods on a consistent basis in the Premier League during the previous campaign, they do already have a number of players at their disposal who could potentially thrive in the second-tier.

Taking this into consideration, it doesn’t come as too much of a shock that Edwards is not looking to draft in a host of fresh faces this summer.

By signing a few players who he believes will be capable of delivering the goods in the Championship, the Hornets boss could boost his side’s chances of achieving a great deal of success at this level.

Set to face Sheffield United on August 1st, Watford will be keen to send out a real signal of intent to the rest of the division by beating a club who finished in the play-off places last season.